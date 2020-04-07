Yakima County has 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening including five new deaths for a total of 17, according to the Yakima Health District.
Of the 17 reported deaths, the health district has been able to confirm that 16 patients had underlying health conditions. The medical records of one person are yet to be assessed.
Twenty-one people are hospitalized with the virus.
The number of cases rose overnight, with 380 cases and 12 deaths reported Monday. Confirmed cases crossed the 300-mark over the weekend.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available this week in the Yakima Valley SunDome parking lot to anyone experiencing symptoms including a cough, fever of at least 100.4, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, the health district said Tuesday evening.
The free service, which launched Tuesday morning, was previously available only to people who were high-risk or essential employees. It's been expanded to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Testing is available to up to 250 patients per day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Patients are encouraged to make an appointment online through the health district website, or those without internet access can call 509-574-1919.
More details are posted on the health district's website.
Health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo emphasized that it is important for everyone in the community to follow health recommendations, including the stay-at-home order in place statewide through May 4, and wearing a face mask or covering when in public.
Questions and answers
Here are some questions and answers with information provided by the health district, the governor and Astria Health officials:
What are the updates on cases in long-term care facilities?
There are now five long-term care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Willow Springs Care and Garden Village nursing homes in Yakima now have cases. Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish were previously identified.
All five centers are being investigated and are working alongside the health district and the state Department of Health to control the spread of the virus, Bravo said.
The positive cases in the facilities account for 33% of confirmed cases.
Is the state confident about its ventilator capacity after returning 400 to the federal stockpile (including 20 that were initially distributed to the Yakima Valley)?
The state has another 950 purchased ventilators that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, and part of that supply should be heading to Yakima, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Tuesday news conference.
Earlier modeling anticipated a much more rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in critical care in Washington state. The state’s stay-at-home effort and other social distancing efforts helped reduce need.
Inslee said he felt confident in returning the ventilators to federal stockpile so that other states with a greater need, such as New York and Louisiana, can use them.
As the situation improves, Inslee said there will be a natural inclination to let up on restrictions.
“That could be a fatal mistake. So yes, we have returned ventilators. But we are not free of the threat of losing hundreds of other Washingtonians as we continue to improve,” he said, urging people to see the race through to the end.
How are Astria Health hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish preparing for the virus?
The number of ventilators in Sunnyside and Toppenish has increased to about 35, said Caleb Bettenhausen, an Astria physician assistant. The hospitals also have increased beds. More rooms have negative pressure to keep droplets inside the room, he said.
What is being done about the flu and how does it interact with COVID-19?
Whenever a patient has upper respiratory infection symptoms, which could be symptoms of influenza or COVID-19, medical experts are checking for strep throat, influenza and COVID-19, Bettenhausen of Astria Health said.
“We definitely don’t want to rule anything out, so we’re taking all the precautions,” he said. “But we’re trying to do our best to get a handle and understand the pathology and epidemiology of this virus while we can still get a hold on it.”
How does contracting COVID-19 compare to the flu?
COVID-19 appears to affect the elderly and those with other conditions more than the flu would, Bettenhausen said. For that reason, medical experts are keeping a close eye on symptomatic patients with COVID-19.
“There are so many unknowns about this virus. That’s why we’re taking so many precautions,” he said.
Are there any updates on the alternative care site expected to be set up for non-COVID-19 patients at the former Astria Regional Medical Center?
The site is still in the planning and logistics stage. The health district hopes to see it up and running in the next few weeks, Bravo said. The site will increase local capacity for care of non-COVID-19 patients to 250, she said, and will be staffed by 80 individuals from the U.S. Public Health Service. More information will be released as it is available.
If an employee contracts COVID-19, does the employer have to tell the public?
At this point in time, everyone should assume that they and other community members have been exposed to COVID-19 and act accordingly, staying at home and using a face mask when in public, Bravo said. Employers of essential workers should give their workforce plenty of opportunities for frequent hand washing, ensure common areas are sanitized frequently and provide health information to their workforce.
In the event that an employee tests positive, the health district recommends that employers disclose that there is a confirmed case within the company without identifying the individual to let others know it is a potential exposure site, Bravo said.
Are farm workers represented in these positive case numbers and if so, what is the infection rate among them?
Data is largely limited to positive or negative cases and age range, Bravo said. If a patient dies, the health district is able to look more closely at medical records. But outside of that situation, data on demographics is unavailable.
Staff writer Mai Hoang contributed to this article.