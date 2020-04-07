Yakima County has 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon including five new deaths for a total of 17, according to the Yakima Health District.
Of the 17 reported deaths, the health district has been able to confirm that 16 patients had underlying health conditions. The medical records of the final victim are yet to be assessed.
Twenty-one people are hospitalized with the virus.
The number of cases rose overnight, with 380 cases and 12 deaths reported Monday.
Health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said that the organization was not sharing the breakdown of cases by city because "at this point in time the public health recommendation is again to assume that the COVID-19 exposure is potentially everywhere throughout the community. At this time, where an individual lives or resides does not give any more information about where you could possibly be exposed to COVID-19."
She emphasized that it was important for everyone in the community to follow health recommendations, including the stay-at-home order in place statewide through May 4, and wearing a face mask or covering when in public.
