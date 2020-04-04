Yakima County had 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths as of Saturday, according to the Yakima Health District.
Data released Saturday evening by the health district showed 326 cases, up from 289 on Friday. Officials said the people who died all had underlying health conditions. Fifteen people were hospitalized Saturday, and 26 were previously hospitalized.
Yakima County cases were 200 on Tuesday, and 100 on March 28.
The rapid increase in positive cases is a result of both an increase in testing, and who is being tested, said Lillian Bravo with the Yakima Health District. Testing is currently concentrated on people most at risk, including those in long-term care facilities, which means that numbers will increase.
“In a pandemic like this, it’s also expected that there will be more cases of community transmission,” she said. Since testing is limited at this point, people should assume everyone has been exposed, and act accordingly, she said.
Bravo also endorsed the state’s recommendation that people use cloth masks when going out in public to places where they might not be able to fully maintain social distancing, such as stores, pharmacies or clinics.
“The idea behind these non-medical face coverings is that an individual may be infected and not have symptoms,” Bravo said. “It helps us out in settings when we cannot practice social distancing.”
But she said face coverings are not a substitute for existing guidance: only going out for essential purposes, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others and practicing good hygiene.
Are there plans to expand testing in Yakima County?
Yakima County received an additional testing kits, Bravo said, and the county is seeking more. While the goal is to expand testing, Bravo said with limited testing kits, the priority for testing continues to be health-care providers, first responders and those who are seriously ill.
Could COVID-19 symptoms pass for allergy or flu symptoms?
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, said some of the COVID-19, flu and allergies share some symptoms — fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, stuffy nose. If you experience symptoms, Brueggeman said the best approach is to assume you have it, and not spread it to anyone.
Does the Yakima County jail screen inmates for COVID-19 symptoms when they are released?
Inmates are screened when they enter the jail, said Chief of Security Operations Jeremy Welch, but not when they are released. While in jail, inmates are tested for the disease if they are showing symptoms, and when they are released they are given a handout listing what they should do if they think they’re sick, Welch said.
What do we do about friends or family members who refuse to follow social-distancing guidelines?
Bravo recommended taking an educational approach with those who insist on not following the stay-home order and want to visit. She said to explain that while people may think they are not susceptible to the disease, they could unwittingly expose a vulnerable person to it, causing them to become seriously ill or die.