COVID-19 cases in Yakima County rose to 380 on Monday, with no new deaths reported, according to the Yakima Health District.
Twelve deaths have been recorded in the county. Of those, 10 individuals are confirmed to have had underlying conditions, while the medical records of the other two people are yet to be assessed, said health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo.
Twenty people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of cases in the county was up from 363 on Sunday after rising above the 300-case mark Saturday.
Cases are expected to continue growing in the next few weeks, but it is not clear when Yakima County will see peak hospitalizations due to gaps in data, Bravo said.
Bravo said the county has a much higher number of confirmed cases than surrounding counties, which she attributed in part to the county’s dense population compared to other rural counties, as well as efforts to test at long-term care facilities. Bravo reiterated that community members should assume everyone has been infected with the respiratory virus, since it can be asymptomatic.
She said the county still has ventilator capacity, although she did not have the exact number of ventilators available. A recent delivery of 20 ventilators intended for Virginia Mason Memorial hospital will be returned, she said.
“It was great news to know that we got around 20 (ventilators) last week, but given everything that’s going on in New York and across the country, where some places are running out of resources quicker than we are, they were pulled in response to be sent elsewhere,” she said, adding that the county was informed that the new shipment would be retracted.
She emphasized that the county still has ventilator capacity.
“We’re not at capacity as of yet, but of course as we see these numbers go up, that’s our job, is to prepare for the worst. So that’s what we want to do, is make sure that we’re getting more ventilators in our community,” she said. “I hope that the community doesn’t see that as cause for concern. … That’s not a worry at this point in time because we do have capacity.”
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state would be returning 400 ventilators received from the Strategic National Stockpile to help communities like New York that are in more dire need. Another 750 purchased ventilators are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, “when Washingtonians may need them most,” a news release from his office said.
Mike Faulk, Inslee’s communications director, said Monday that the hope was to prioritize distribution of the new ventilators to hospitals that had returned shipments from the national stockpile.
The state’s coronavirus Joint Information Center, which is involved with the systemwide response, did not immediately provide comment.
Bravo said a drive-thru testing site opening Tuesday and an alternate care site expected to launch at the former Astria Regional Medical Center for non-COVID-19 patients would help the community respond.
Questions and answers
Here are some questions and answers with information provided by the health district and Virginia Mason Memorial officials:
Is there data on infection by race and ethnicity in Yakima County?
The county wants to track positive cases by race and ethnicity to see if the virus is disproportionately impacting certain population groups, but that data isn’t currently available, Bravo said. Patients must self-identify race and ethnicity when getting tested for the virus. Roughly 80% of test results do not have corresponding race or ethnicity indicators.
What should someone do once they get a positive test result?
The most important thing is to self-isolate, even isolating from other family members when possible by staying in a separate room. Patients should rely on family members, friends or neighbors to get food, groceries and medication.
People can take advantage of community resources like Meals on Wheels programs when available. They should keep tabs on symptoms and notify a doctor if concerns arise, such as shortness of breath.
What changes have been implemented at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital?
The hospital now has capacity for 256 inpatient beds. It has acquired more supplies and redeployed health care workers to treat more critical-care patients during the peak of the pandemic.
Rooms dedicated to COVID-19 patients at Memorial can be converted to negative pressure to keep droplets inside the room.
Other parts of the hospital are set aside for patients who do not have COVID-19 so Memorial can continue to care for people with other issues, such as heart problems.
What about surrounding counties?
Kittitas County had 13 cases and Klickitat County had 11 cases and one death as of Monday, according to their health departments. Grant County had 90 cases and two deaths.