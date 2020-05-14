Health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Yakima County, bringing the total to 2,186.
New COVID-19 deaths increased by four, for a total of 73, according to the Yakima Health District. Of them, 70 had underlying health issues.
The number of patients hospitalized remained at 25, with 179 currently and previously hospitalized. A total of 656 people have recovered, according to the health district, which has been tracking cases since mid-March.
In Kittitas County, total COVID-19 cases increased to 49, the Kittitas County Health Department said Thursday. Five additional people who were household members of Twin City Food employees have tested positive, officials said in an email. All continue to be in stable health and there are no hospitalizations.
No Grandview pool
Also Thursday, Grandview officials said the Grandview municipal swimming pool won't open this season.
"With the health and safety of pool guests and staff at the forefront, many factors were taken into consideration in making this decision," said an email with the announcement from city Parks & Recreation Director Gretchen Chronis.
Those factors included public safety, "the length of time required to prepare the pool for the season, enforcement of social distancing and safety requirements, group gathering limitations, operational modifications required for sanitizing and general COVID-19 related concerns," the email said.
City officials hope to be able to reopen park amenities as soon as restrictions are lifted and Washington enters into the latter phases of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase reopening plan, called Safe Start.
Inslee has extended the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order through May 31, but is easing restrictions for some businesses and activities earlier.