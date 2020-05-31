In early May, COVID-19 began growing in Eastern Washington.
New research shows it was largely because of Yakima County.
COVID-19 transmission is measured through a data point called R-naught, which represents the number of new cases caused by each infected person. If the number is more than 1, it means the spread of disease is growing. At 1, it’s consistent. At 0, there is no spread.
Having an R-naught number below 1 is among the requirements for Washington counties to move to the next phase of reopening.
Spread of the respiratory virus was flattening in both Western and Eastern Washington in late April, with the number “hovering near the critical (R-naught 1) threshold in both regions,” according to the research conducted by Microsoft, the Institute of Disease Modeling and the Washington Department of Health — meaning spread was almost consistent.
But state data through early May shows the trends began to diverge as transmission in Eastern Washington started to climb. The two regions are divided along the Cascade range in the research, released May 20.
As of May 3, the best estimated transmission number in Eastern Washington was 1.32 — the average number of people each COVID-19-positive person was infecting as of that date, researchers found. Estimates are adjusted to account for changing test availability, test-positivity rates and weekend effects, the report said.
The research also found that the “estimated prevalence (of COVID-19 per capita) in Eastern (Washington) through May 15 is comparable to peak prevalence in Western (Washington) at the end of March.”
With Yakima County among the top two counties in the state in terms of case counts and cases per capita, it was fueling much of this trend. When Yakima’s cases were removed from Eastern Washington’s data, the region had a flatter trend in new case counts and a declining rate of positive tests, according to the report.
Research analyzing the causes of the varying transmission rates throughout the state continues. It was not included in the report.
But the distinctive geographical trends support “the need to identify specific activities that lead to significant transmission and to develop tailored policies that balance reducing COVID spread with supporting the social and economic needs of the people affected,” the report said.
Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said the research reinforces what public health experts have already been seeing locally, which is that there’s more work to be done to reduce the spread of the respiratory virus.
She said despite targeted efforts to address transmission in local hotspots like nursing homes and big workplaces, the continued growth of cases in Yakima County showed “significant community-based spread.”
She emphasized the need for everyone to practice social distancing, to stay home as much as possible, to wear a face mask every time they do leave the house, to wash their hands upon returning home and to sanitize surfaces frequently.
“At this point, we do need to make sure we hold each other accountable to all these health recommendations, because our numbers and our rates continue to climb,” Bravo said.
“The conclusion from the numbers we’re seeing every day is that we are very different from any other county across Washington state. If we want to see that change, it’s really up to the community to follow these recommendations so we can slow the transmission.”