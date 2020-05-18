The spread of COVID-19 continued Monday in Yakima County with 74 new cases, another death and five more hospitalizations, according to the Yakima Health District.
Monday’s update brings to total number of cases to 2,517 countywide and related deaths to 77.
There are now 32 infected people hospitalized, compared to 27 reported Sunday.
While significant, Monday’s increases in cases aren’t as staggering as the 122 confirmed Thursday, one being an inmate at the Yakima County jail.
Sunday showed another swell of confirmed cases with 96.
The total number of cases do not represent the number of people infected. The health district has been counting cases since mid-March and 800 have since recovered, the health district said.
The health district doesn’t determine whether someone has recovered until 28 days after testing positive for the virus.
Cases in Kittitas County increased to 59 on Monday without additional deaths. So far, 15 patients have recovered, according to the county’s website.
Klickitat County has reported 25 cases as of Monday with three deaths. Of those infected, 13 have recovered, according to the county’s website.