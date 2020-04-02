The number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County continued to rise Thursday, but there were no new coronavirus-related deaths.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the county had 240 cases, the Yakima Health District reported. Seventeen patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths in the county remains at six.
The county reported a total of 224 cases Wednesday, when the death toll jumped from three to six. All six of those patients had underlying health conditions.
The total reached 200 cases Tuesday.
About 32% of all cases and five out of the county’s six coronavirus-related deaths are from long-term care facilities, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Bravo said the district and the state Department of Health continue to focus on three facilities where outbreaks have occurred: Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish.
The state had 6,585 total confirmed cases and 262 coronavirus-related deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 1, according to the state Department of Health. The state figures, however, do not account for additional cases reported by local health districts since then.
County health officials said Tuesday that the confirmed number of cases is expected to continue rising.
Ventilators on the way
Virginia Mason Memorial will receive 20 ventilators Friday.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center received the ventilators from the state Thursday. After processing them, the center determined that the ventilators would go to Virginia Mason since it has a significant need for them, said EOC Manager Horace Ward.
The EOC is expected to receive personal protective equipment items Friday, including 10,000 masks, face shields, gowns and other items. The center will process the equipment before determining who gets it, but Ward said those who filed a request with the center for PPE should get something.
Questions & Answers
Answers to the following questions were provided by the Yakima Health District:
•What are the challenges to rolling out new types of COVID-19 tests?
The county cannot roll out new testing locally until health officials can ensure that labs can run new tests, that correct swabs, media and other testing materials are available locally and there are clear instructions for collection. The county is seeking opportunities to expand testing capacity, but officials say a system needs to be in place.
• What’s the situation at Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish and at long-term care facilities in general?
All staff and residents at those facilities have been tested. Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic have been isolated. Residents are screened several times a day for symptoms. Staff are screened before and during their shifts. Guidance has been provided to long-term care facilities for when it’s safe for their staff to return to work after they had a positive COVID-19 test.
• What are the best practices for essential activities, such as grocery shopping?
County health officials recommends that a household or family have a designated individual who goes out to do essential activities, such as grocery shopping or picking up medications. The fewer people from a household out in public, the less risk the household has of being exposed to coronavirus.