A Yakima County Department of Corrections officer has died of COVID-19, the department said.
Officer Dan Oaks, a 15-year veteran of the department, died Saturday after being hospitalized with the disease, corrections department Director Ed Campbell said.
“He will be missed by his family, co-workers and friends,” Campbell wrote in a prepared statement. “He was an exemplary officer and public servant.”
The jail was the scene of an outbreak that, at its peak, saw 34 officers and 130 inmates infected. Jail officials said Thursday that seven inmates and 12 corrections officers were infected, and the others had recovered.
A memorial fund will be established for Oaks’ wife and two children, Campbell said.