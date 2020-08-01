Yakima County jail

FILE — The front door of the Yakima County jail.

 DONALD W. MEYERS / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

A Yakima County Department of Corrections officer has died of COVID-19, the department said.

Officer Dan Oaks, a 15-year veteran of the department, died Saturday after being hospitalized with the disease, corrections department Director Ed Campbell said.

“He will be missed by his family, co-workers and friends,” Campbell wrote in a prepared statement. “He was an exemplary officer and public servant.”

The jail was the scene of an outbreak that, at its peak, saw 34 officers and 130 inmates infected. Jail officials said Thursday that seven inmates and 12 corrections officers were infected, and the others had recovered.

A memorial fund will be established for Oaks’ wife and two children, Campbell said.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.