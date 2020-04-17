200418-yh-news-update-1.jpg
Tianna Fallgatter of the Washington State Hospital Association, center, and her son, Luka Martin, 11, left, help stockroom clerk Amanda Barajas-Hernandez move a shipment of medical masks Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Astria Sunnyside Hospital in Sunnyside, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA, Wash. — The number of coronavirus cases in Yakima County increased to 750 as of Friday afternoon.

Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said the number of deaths since the outbreak has began has increased to 34, up from five since Thursday. The number of positive cases represents an increase of 43 from the previous day, Bravo said.

The number of cases is cumulative, Bravo said, meaning that many of those are people who have since recovered from the virus.

About 200 of the cases are associated with long-term care facilities in the county, including Willow Springs Care, Garden Village and Good Samaritan nursing homes in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care. Of the deaths, all but one had an underlying health condition, Bravo said.

Bravo said the county plans to release a map next week showing concentrations of COVID-19 cases.

This story will be updated.

