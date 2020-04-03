Seven Yakima County residents have died from the coronavirus as cases continue to increase, a Yakima Health District official said Friday.
Lillian Bravo, health district spokeswoman, said the number of people testing positive for the virus has increased to 289 Friday, up from 240 on Thursday. The county reached 100 cases on March 28, and 200 cases on Tuesday.
Thirty-six percent of the cases are at long-term care facilities, where testing had been focused, Bravo said.
Of the local cases, 16 people are hospitalized, and 25 people were previously hospitalized. The health district does not have an accurate number of people recovering at home because of the difficulty in reaching patients to confirm their status.
While stay-at-home rules are slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Washington state, Bravo said it’s too early to tell how Yakima County is doing. The problem, Bravo said, is that testing is not widespread enough to give an accurate picture.
But she said staying home and social distancing are still the best tools the county has to slow the disease’s spread and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“You really should not be having contact with anyone outside your household,” Bravo said. “If you are going to the grocery store, try to make sure that there is only one person going in.”
How much do uninsured people have to pay for coronavirus testing?
If someone does not have insurance, and their doctor recommends that they be tested for COVID-19, the test can be sent to the state health lab where it will be tested for free, Bravo said.
How many ventilators do each of Yakima Valley’s three hospitals have?
Including the new supply of ventilators Virginia Mason Memorial hospital received through the state, the hospital has 39 full-service ventilators. The Yakima hospital also has an anesthesia machine and other ventilator equipment that enables up to 50 patients to be hooked up to ventilators.
Both Astria Toppenish Hospital and Astria Sunnyside Hospital received ventilators from the now closed Astria Regional Medical Center. There are 31 total ventilators between the two hospitals — 17 in Sunnyside and 14 in Toppenish.
What are some ways to cope with the stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the stay-home order?
Victoria Tarter with Comprehensive Healthcare said some coping strategies include maintaining a daily routine, such as waking up and having meals at the same time one did before the outbreak. People should also try to maintain a healthy diet and exercise.
“We don’t have a firm date as to when we can finally be through this; it’s hard to cope with that," she said. "But what we can do is realize what we have control over and (what) we can set our own goals to achieve.”
She suggested maintaining contact with friends and family, or working with clergy or mental-health professionals if needed.
Who negotiated the terms for the Astria Regional Medical Center lease on behalf of the state? How did the state agree to pay a $1.5 million monthly lease rate for the Yakima hospital?
The state Department of Enterprise Services executed the lease, but the state Department of Health had to approve the terms, said DOH spokeswoman Jessica Baggett in a phone interview Friday. The lease calculations were similar to the ones made by the state of California for its lease of a closed hospital in Los Angeles. The Astria Regional facility being turnkey – and included beds and other equipment – and the urgent need to get a facility up and running quickly also factored into calculations.
More on the care site at Astria Regional can be found with the link below: bit.ly/astriacaresite03