Seven Yakima County residents have died from the coronavirus as cases continue to increase, a Yakima Health District official said Friday.
Lillian Bravo, health district spokeswoman, said the number of people testing positive for the virus has increased to 285 Friday, up from 240 on Thursday. The county reached 100 cases on March 28, and 200 cases on Tuesday.
Thirty-six percent of the cases are at long-term care facilities, where testing had been focused, Bravo said.
While stay-at-home rules are slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Washington state, a Yakima County health official said it’s too early to tell how Yakima County is doing. The problem, Bravo said, is that testing is not widespread enough to give an accurate picture.
But she said staying home and social distancing are still the best tools the county has to slow the disease’s spread and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
This story will be updated.