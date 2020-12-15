Yakima County commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation Tuesday calling for Gov. Jay Inslee to give local authorities more say in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proclamation also wants state law to require legislative approval of any state of emergency that remains in place beyond 14 days.
“We’re not trying to be rogue or rash,” said Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney. “We’re trying to assure that we are doing the best thing for our community and the way to do that is to have a voice at the table.”
Inslee’s office has yet to review the proclamation, said spokesman Mike Faulk.
Even so, Inslee stands behind the latest round of restrictions in place to limit what has been an explosive spread of the virus in recent months, Faulk said.
“These restrictions are saving lives,” Faulk said. “That’s why they exist, and that is why they are being enforced.”
Inslee’s restrictions, which shut down gyms, bars, movie theaters, indoor dining at restaurants, and limited social gathering, went into effect Nov. 16 and remain in place until until Jan. 4.
But Yakima County Commissioners in their proclamation say increasing number of cases aren’t from the businesses impacted by Inslee’s shutdown order.
“Everyone knows it’s because people are gathering privately. That’s human nature,” McKinney said in a phone interview. “At some point we have to pick where the balance is.”
The proclamation calls for Inslee to allow local health officials and authorities to implement and oversee safe guidelines.
So far, local elected officials and authorities haven’t been allowed to weigh in on the matter, McKinney said.
She said local businesses proved they can operate safely without being shut down. They’ve implemented mask requirements for customers and adopted social distancing guidelines.
“Our business community has absolutely risen to the occasion,” she said.
McKinney accuses Inslee of unilaterally making sweeping restrictions across the state without consulting local elected officials and the Legislature.
She hopes the proclamation will foster further conversation with state lawmakers and other county officials about allowing local communities more say in managing the pandemic.
“We need to be more vocal and to show the community we are acting on their behalf,” McKinney said. “I want that voice to carry over to other counties because we need to be organized.”