Yakima city and county officials are following state and Yakima Health District stay-home orders, and aren’t bucking rules designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Yakima County Commissioners were informed by county Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic that going against the state wouldn’t be legal, said Commissioner Vicki Baker.
However, Baker and Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers are working together to see if some local businesses can reopen safely. They are asking business owners in the same areas of industry to submit safe operating plans to present to state officials.
“I’m trying to go through the proper channels through the state and advocate every day,” said Baker, also owner of Grocery Outlet in Yakima.
She said she’s more interested in determining whether a business can operate safely rather than whether it’s considered essential.
“I’m also concerned about the public and I don’t like the idea of putting people at risk. There’s a balance there and I’m working toward that,” she said.
Byers said she asked about putting together proposals during an Eastern Washington mayors call with Gov. Jay Inslee last week.
“We are not the ones who will determine what business is essential or non-essential,” she wrote in an email. “What we are doing is asking leaders in common areas of business to create a pathway to safely reopen and operate by gathering national, state and local recommended best practices that they will all agree to that we can present to the governor.”
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday formally reprimanded member Jason White, who has encouraged people on social media not to obey the stay-home orders.
Businesses owners can submit plans to Baker at vicki.baker@co.yakima.wa.us or by calling 509-574-1505.
Nearby counties
Franklin County commissioners voted earlier this week to reopen businesses. The state has directed the county to immediately retract or rescind the resolution.
Kittitas County commissioners met with health officials earlier this week to discuss the orders, and like Yakima County, determined they were legally required to follow the governor’s order.
“States may be stricter than federal orders,” a news release from the commissioners said. “Counties may be stricter than state orders. Although they can be stricter, it is not legal to be less strict.”
