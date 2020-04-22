Newhouse voices objections

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, voiced objections to Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus recovery plan, and said it needs to be more specific.

“The lack of clarity erodes the hope of our citizens, and it threatens the trust and confidence needed in our state government,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Inslee said a roadmap for reopening would start with the return of some elective surgery, outdoor recreation and some construction projects on Tuesday, but didn't provide a definite timeline.

During a news conference Wednesday, Inslee said he expects to receive additional modeling and information on COVID-19 trends on Thursday which he hopes will show improvements. “If it does, we think we can make some statements fairly shortly after that,” he said.

-- Joanna Markell