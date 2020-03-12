Yakima city and county officials declared a state of emergency Thursday in the wake of two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

City and county officials made the announcement during a special meeting, saying the declaration triggers the availability of state and federal emergency funds if needed.

Meanwhile, one local clinic said it had performed about three dozen coronavirus tests on Thursday alone and a pediatric health care provider announced plans to open a drive-through evaluation center.

County commissioners approved their declaration in the form of a resolution.

“This is a lever of government that we are pulling to receive government funds,” said Commissioner Vickie Baker.

Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers said the City Council will publicly announce its proclamation Friday.

Byers said the city will work with the county to address the outbreak.

Information updates will be handled by Yakima County Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District, commissioners said.

Under the proclamation, agencies will be able to bypass certain regulations and steps usually required for spending, contracting, borrowing and temporary hiring.

The two positive Yakima County test results came in Wednesday night, with the patients in their 60s and 80s, respectively. Each is recovering from the virus at home, according to the health district. They were not hospitalized.

Community transmission of the respiratory virus – which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic Wednesday – was “likely increasing at this time,” the Yakima Health District said.

Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District, said social distancing is recommended. He said while the health district fully supports event cancellation, it was not mandating any.

The number of people tested in the county was not immediately available.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposures.

Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with pre-existing conditions.

Two confirmed cases

The two patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus were identified after coming in contact with a woman from Kittitas County who tested positive, as announced March 7. The woman attended an event at the Yakima Square & Round Dance Center in Moxee.

The eight people potentially exposed were self-isolated and tested for the virus. Two results came back positive, five came back negative and the last test is still awaiting results.

The district intends to contact individuals identified as having been in close contact with the two patients.

“While these are the first confirmed cases in our county, community transmission of COVID-19 is likely increasing at this time,” Teresa Everson, a health officer at the health district, said in the release. “As we see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Yakima County and across the state in the next few weeks, it is important for everyone who feels sick, in any way, to stay home.”

The patients are among at least 457 confirmed cases statewide Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The number climbed from 366 Wednesday. There had been 31 deaths as of Thursday.

Local scene

Fresco of the health district said it was difficult to determine the number of labs available in the county because there were several commercial labs now testing for the virus. He emphasized that the area was fully supplied with test kids, but could not provide the number.

Primary care providers throughout the county are able to conduct coronavirus testing, but individuals who show mild symptoms are advised to stay home and take care of themselves — there’s no vaccine and limited hospital capacity.

There were at least two commercial labs able to process the tests in Yakima County as of Thursday, according to reports from local medical experts.

Community Health of Central Washington’s network has tested “a handful of people,” while Yakima Neighborhood Health Services declined to provide a number. The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, which launched its own testing lab last week, tested about three dozen patients Thursday alone.

It's unclear how many people have been tested countywide.

Lori Kelley, Farm Workers' senior director of quality and patient safety, emphasized that all patients were welcome regardless of ability to pay or citizenship status. She asked that patients call ahead so the network could take potential coronavirus cases through separate doors or meet them to avoid infecting healthy patients.

Individuals are advised to stay home and self-isolate if they show symptoms, unless conditions grow serious – such as shortness of breath or trouble breathing, said Dr. Michael Schaffrinna, chief medical officer of Community Health of Central Washington.

“If you’re sick, stay home because testing is not going to change what we do with you,” he said, emphasizing that there’s no treatment for the virus.

What’s more, he said, the test has a high rate of false negatives in patients that show mild symptoms, which is the most common experience — meaning they could be falsely reassured that they don’t have the virus, and continue transmitting it if not in isolation.

The best protection against the spread of the virus is to practice diligent hygiene, frequently disinfect surfaces and stay home when sick, Kelley said.

"Certainly we’re all one community and this affects all of us, so we want to be sure we’re putting the word out to everyone in the spirit of creating a culture of health for our community," she said.

Moving forward

Local health experts are continuing to plan in response to the arrival of the virus.

Asked if the former Astria Regional Hospital building might be used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or to host medical providers, an Astria Health official said the organization had a meeting scheduled with local officials next week “to discuss possible uses of the closed facility.”

CHCW’s Yakima Pediatrics is launching drive-through testing services Friday morning in response to a high volume of calls that outpace in-clinic capacity, said Schaffrinna. The services will allow providers to assess children and determine appropriate care, including potential coronavirus testing, he said.

“It’s not a matter of if, but when we offer that at each of our sites,” he said of drive-through services.

Yakima Neighborhood Health Services operated as usual, according to communication director Leah Ward.

More information is available at the Yakima Health District website at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.

The Washington State Department of Health also has a hotline open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to answer calls about the coronavirus. Call 1-800-525-0127, then push the # and 2 to talk to a person.