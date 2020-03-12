Yakima city and county officials have declared a state of emergency in the wake of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County.

City and county officials made the announcement during a special meeting Thursday, saying the declaration triggers the availability of state and federal emergency funds if needed.

County commissioners approved their declaration in the form of a resolution.

“This is a lever of government that we are pulling to receive government funds,” said Commissioner Vickie Baker.

Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers said the City Council will formalize its proclamation during a special meeting Friday. The Yakima Health District also issued an emergency declaration.

Byers said the city will work with the county on the matter.

Information updates will be handled by Yakima County Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District, commissioners said.

Under the proclamation, agencies will be able to bypass certain regulations and steps usually required for spending, contracting, borrowing and temporary hiring.