The Yakima County board of health was meeting Thursday evening to discuss moving Yakima County into a modified Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.
“This is a very big move for us,” said Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco. “This is a good day for Yakima County as we are moving into a new era.”
During a news conference Thursday, the state Department of Health said it will work with the last three counties that remain in Phase 1 of the state's four-stage reopening plan — Benton, Franklin and Yakima — to move into "modified" Phase 1 that allows some additional business activity beyond essential businesses and takeout service from restaurants.
Gov. Jay Inslee said residents from those counties had been traveling to other less restrictive counties, raising concerns about additional spread of the virus. He said that he hopes by allowing more local activity, and requiring the increased use of masks, people will stay closer to home.
Yakima County, which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak, had 7,556 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday.
Inslee also said businesses statewide will not be able to serve customers who don't wear facial coverings starting next week. That directive already was in place in Yakima County.