Yakima County had three more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.
As of 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Yakima County had 224 coronavirus cases, the Yakima Health District said. Eleven patients were hospitalized and 207 were recovering at home, the health district reported. Six people have died.
That had increased from late Tuesday afternoon when three deaths and 202 coronavirus cases were reported. Local health officials said the number of cases is likely much larger because of limited testing.
At least 70 of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are from Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish, health officials said Tuesday. Late last week, health workers tested all staff and residents at those facilities.
In a video update Tuesday, county health officials and medical experts warned that the number of confirmed cases would continue to rise. But the jump in deaths is a stark reminder that, as state and national leaders have recently stressed, the month of April will be crucial in the fight against the virus.
State-level coronavirus data has been delayed this week because of technical difficulties. The state is now tracking negative results for COVID-19, a Tuesday news release said.
"This volume is overwhelming the tool. We have worked with the vendor ... to increase capacity," the release said.
In comments Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee mentioned more than 200 deaths in the state.
"I want to start my comments by again reiterating our condolences for the over 200 people who've lost their lives, and their families," Inslee said. "We know they are grieving and we are grieving with them."