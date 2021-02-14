Yakima County and the other five counties in the South Central region will move into Phase 2 immediately due to a revision in hospital admission data that showed the region met enough of the metrics to do so, providing a major boost for local businesses and high school athletics.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday in a tweet that it was due to a hospital error.
"Due to a reporting error made by a hospital, the (South) Central region was the only one that didn't move to Phase 2 this week," Inslee tweeted. "I'm glad the hospital found the error, reported it and now the region can move ahead. This means our entire state is now in Phase 2."
In Phase 2, restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity and indoor fitness centers can increase capacity to 25%. Additionally, high school sports leagues can start a modified fall sports season, as planned, later this month, with restrictions lifted on many sports under Phase 2.
Initially, Inslee announced Thursday that the South Central region, which includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Columbia and Walla Walla counties, were to remain in Phase 1 due to meeting only two of the four metrics state public health officials were tracking. The state's other regions were able to move up or were already in Phase 2 due to meeting at least three of the four metrics, which look at new cases, hospital admissions, ICU capacity and positive testing rates.
According to the state Department of Health's report, the region remained in Phase 1 due to an increase in hospital admission and a high positive test rate.
The news of increasing hospital admissions in the South Central region ran counter to what local health districts and departments reported, said Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
“I knew for a fact that Yakima County’s data (on hospitalizations) was significantly down,” she said.
McKinney said this led to a massive coordination effort of the region’s elected officials and health departments to investigate the hospitalization numbers.
Through that effort, an error by the hospital in Walla Walla was discovered. The hospital had sent the state Department of Health data of all their COVID patient admissions rather than just their new admissions. As a result of the error, the South Central region appeared to see an increase in admissions.
The hospital sent the correct data to the state Department of Health. With the right data, it was clear the South Central region, like the rest of the state, saw a robust decline in hospitalizations and met enough of the metrics to move into Phase 2.
For McKinney, this was a massive victory for the community.
“We earned this,” she said. “We’re moving to Phase 2 because of what everyone in Yakima County has done.”
