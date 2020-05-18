Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting will take a look at the city’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as additional steps city officials might take to help residents struggling financially.
Yakima has taken a hit financially. An update from interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff noted anticipated revenue from the lodging tax dropped along with hotel occupancy, which was 34% for the city in March, a 36% decrease from last year.
Meyerhoff said the city’s finance staff are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency program to see what expenses might be able to be reimbursed. But he noted that both FEMA and the CARES Act guidelines don’t generally allow reimbursement for revenue shortfalls or budgeted expense, “which seems to exclude the exact squeeze the city faces,” he said.
Meyerhoff said the city hasn’t noticed an increase in late or delinquent utility accounts, however.
Other pandemic updates from the city:
- The city’s IT department has had 100,000 more emails per month and 10,000 to 12,000 more phone calls per month, as well as an increase in phishing and cybersecurity challenges
- The Yakima Fire Department fielded 620 calls from Feb. 29 through April 30 related to COVID-like symptoms of difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, fever or cough. The department also fielded 30 EMS calls for confirmed or presumed positive cases of the new coronavirus.
- The Yakima Airport at McAllister Field has seen a slight increase in passengers lately as some other states have lifted travel restrictions.
The council also will discuss whether to modify parking enforcement and towing during the pandemic, small business assistance options, and a draft plan for utilities for residents who can’t afford their bills.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a discussion of the interim and permanent city manager review process and public safety and budgetary concerns regarding illegal cruising.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Public attendance and public comments during the meeting are not permitted at this time. Viewers can watch the meeting on the city’s livestream at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream, and submit comments via email.