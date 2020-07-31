The rules

A proclamation from Gov. Jay Inslee prohibits in-person meetings of governing bodies in Phase 1 and 2 counties as part of COVID-19 stay-home orders. Meetings must be held remotely while providing telephonic or other electronic remote access. The proclamation was issued in March, and subsequently extended. Yakima County is in modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-step reopening plan.

Initially, governments were limited to action on items that were necessary, routine or related to the COVID-19 outbreak. That requirement has since been lifted.

If an entity’s local rules provide for public comment, it must allow people participating remotely to provide comments virtually or by email.

The Yakima City Council's rules of procedure say "community members are invited to address items listed on the meeting agenda and/or within the city's purview."

The state’s Open Public Meetings Act does not require a governing body to allow public comment at a public meeting. If a governing body does allow public comment, it has authority to limit the time of speakers to a uniform amount and the topics speakers may address.

More options under Phase 3

Beginning July 2, Phase 3 counties can optionally include an in-person component, as long as they follow rules for social distancing and face coverings and still provide remote participation options. Effective July 20, in-person meetings were limited to 10 people.

The proclamation requires entities to allow everyone who wants to attend the in-person component to do so. If a government cannot meet any of the safety requirements, it must adjourn or continue the entire meeting until the requirements can be met.

— Sources: Municipal Research and Services Center, governor’s orders, OMPA, city of Yakima