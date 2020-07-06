The Yakima City Council will start ironing out the details of an agreement with a county agency to bestow more than $480,000 to help the city’s smallest businesses survive COVID-19 at its Tuesday council meeting.
The city of Yakima is looking to partner with the Yakima County Development Association to award $481,600 of Community Development Block Grant funding to micro-enterprises struggling with the financial repercussions of the new coronavirus pandemic.
To qualify, businesses must have five or fewer employees, including the owner. The owner has to make less than 80% of the median income for the surrounding area, per federal guidelines.
The business also must be able to provide proof of a valid city of Yakima business license and have been in business for at least one year.
Yakima has 437 businesses that qualify, a senior staff member told the council during a May update.
The proposed agreement for the council’s consideration Tuesday notes the funding was allocated to the city through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and must be used for response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement notes qualifying businesses will need to provide receipts or documentation of their COVID-related expenses for reimbursement, with reimbursement amounts not to exceed $10,000 per business.
Reimbursement would happen on a rolling basis until funds run out, but no award should be issued later than Oct. 31,the agreement says.
Qualifying expenses can relate to short-term assistance, retaining employees, or stabilizing operations, according to the agreement.
The county development association, primarily through its executive director Jonathan Smith, will be responsible for reviewing applications and keeping records about applicants, services provided and grants awarded.
The agreement notes the agency is not allowed to keep any of the funding to cover administrative costs.
Information within the agreement noted the county agency is still determining how to proceed with review of applications, which will depend on the number of applications received.
One option would be for a panel to review applications. The proposed panel would include at least one City Council member as well as representatives from nonprofit and for-profit agencies, as well as the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council will decide whether to extend the city’s declaration of emergency due to COVID-19 through Aug. 4.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Public comment and public attendance will not be permitted due to the continuance of the pandemic, but viewers can tune in on the city’s livestream account at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream.