The Yakima City Council extended the city’s state of emergency through July 7 at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Mayor Patricia Byers explained the declaration was simply an administrative tool for the city to apply for emergency funding and get supplies needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She emphasized the declaration would not prevent businesses from reopening when allowed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan.
The council extended the declaration from June 4 through July 7 on a 6-1 vote.
Councilman Jason White voted no, saying the proclamation was “not relevant” and that the city would still qualify for financial aid regardless of whether the council approved the mayor’s proclamation.
Other action included temporarily suspending ticketing and towing of unlicensed vehicles or vehicles parked for more than 24 hours in the same spot, waiving certain permit fees for restaurants to help increase their outdoor seating options, and requesting city staff to look into restrictions in the city’s code related to running a business from home.
The council also approved a proclamation from Byers asking residents to wear masks in public, as urged in a June 1 directive from the Yakima Health District.
Fines and fees waived
Byers used her emergency powers as mayor to enact a temporary moratorium on ticketing or towing unlicensed vehicles parked on public streets, or vehicles parked for more than 24 hours in the same place.
The proclamation said the COVID-19 pandemic had hurt businesses and individuals financially, and “extraordinary measures are necessary to protect the public peace, safety, and welfare” of residents.
The council unanimously approved the moratorium, which will last through midnight July 7.
The council also decided to waive a $50 fee for restaurants that want to use sidewalk cafes for additional outdoor seating and a $100 review fee for restaurants that want to temporarily convert parking spaces into outdoor dining options to help with social distancing requirements.
Dine-in restaurants can partically reopen in Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan. Yakima is still in Phase 1.
The council’s resolution, which passed unanimously, notes restaurants will still have to leave 4 feet of the sidewalk to keep areas in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Restaurants also have to limit party sizes to five people or less, operate at 50% capacity or less, and keep tables at least 6 feet apart.
The fee waiver will last for the length of the city’s emergency declaration.
Running businesses from home
Joseph Calhoun, the city’s planning manager, provided an overview of the city’s home occupation system — otherwise known as running a business from home.
Calhoun said Yakima has 438 active home occupation licenses. Permitted uses include work such as that done by accountants, attorneys, home contractors, artists or writers, day cares or those with business offices in their homes.
The city’s municipal code outlines 13 necessary conditions for running a business from home, including that operations cannot cause significant disruption, noise, odors or increased water usage. Operations also can’t change the character of residential neighborhoods, including through lighting, signs, smoke, outside storage or increased traffic congestion.
Those limitations are in place to balance the rights of business owners with the rights of their neighbors, Calhoun said.
White took issue with almost every one of the 13 requirements, including that people conducting business from a home should be a resident of that home. He also questioned directives for operations not to increase water use or in any way change the character of a neighborhood.
Council members Kay Funk, Soneya Lund, and Eliana Macias agreed that some restrictions could possibly be relaxed. Funk then asked that the city’s planning commission respond to businesses on a “request-only” basis and archive all requests through the City Council or permit process. The request passed unanimously.
Calhoun noted that amending the city’s municipal code will require first having the council or city planning commission amend the text, followed by a State Environmental Policy Act environmental review, a study session with the planning commission, a public review process with public hearings at both planning commission and city council meetings, and a 30-day wait after the ordinance change is approved.
The process generally takes between three and six months but would likely experience delays, given that the planning commission can’t currently meet due to the pandemic, he said.
Masking requested
The council also approved the mayor’s statement asking city residents to wear masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on a 6-1 vote, with White voting no.
The city’s statement referenced the June 1 directive from the Yakima Health District asking people to wear masks. Byers noted the city’s statement, like the health district’s, was intended to educate people about the importance of wearing masks. People who choose not to comply won’t be penalized.
Macias said the county’s increasing number of confirmed cases required the city to “do something differently.” Increased masking would help the city’s more vulnerable residents as well as essential workers required to interact with members of the public. Slowing the spread through masking also would help the city’s only hospital stay below capacity, Macias said.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens referenced a health district survey that showed less than 35% of Yakima residents wear masks in public. Councilman Brad Hill noted the health district had determined wearing masks was one of the best ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
White said people should be allowed to make their own decisions and that the council’s statement would have no influence on people’s behavior.