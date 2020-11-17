Verlynn Best, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, is urging the public to continue supporting restaurants, bars and other businesses impacted by the new state COVID-19 shutdown order.
“We need to be doing curbside, gift cards, whatever we need to do because small businesses need our support,” Best said Monday.
Best said she’s heard from several restaurant and brewery owners worried about their inventory going bad after stocking up recently when they were allowed to resume inside dining.
“I’m talking to restaurant owners saying they have to get rid of their food, breweries saying they have to get rid of their beer,” she said.
Best said Inslee has no clue what it takes to run a small business and says this shutdown wasn’t thought through.
“He doesn’t know what it’s like to stand at the door of a small business,” she said. “He’s out of touch. It’s just going to be tough for businesses to survive this.”
Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said that although some uncertainty remains in contact tracing of outbreaks, science does indicate the virus is being spread at such businesses.
“What we do know, based on a growing amount of scientific evidence on this virus’ transmission, is that it happens most often indoors where people are unmasked, not that far apart and spend a lot of time together. That’s something that is happening in the businesses affected by these restrictions,” Faulk said in an email.
Best doesn’t believe that, saying impacted businesses are meeting all the safety guidelines: requiring masks, social distancing and providing hand sanitizing stations.
She said the business community proved itself when it launched the “mask up, open up” campaign that she says eventually led to a significant decline in infections.
Best said that while cases here have increased as of late, the spike is nowhere near that of areas on the west side such as Seattle.
Faulk disputed her assertion and provided a recent Institute for Disease Modeling epidemiological report comparing the east side of the state with the west side.
The report said Western Washington has seen cases increase from an average of 169 per day to 894 between Sept. 12 and Nov. 7.
In Eastern Washington, cases increased from an average of 133 to 309 per day between Sept. 13 and Nov. 1, the report said.
A specific breakdown on Yakima County wasn’t included in the report. However, the report did describe Yakima County as among smaller counties seeing an increase in cases according to incomplete data, but “absolute number of cases are still low.”
Best said impacted businesses are worried the shutdown will last longer than four weeks.
“It’s kind of terrifying because four weeks can be eight, nine months,” she said. “I’ll tell you, business has no trust in our state government right now.”
Outdoor seating
Inslee’s office on Monday released rules for outdoor seating of such businesses.
Outdoor seating includes structures such as tents, greenhouses, pods and igloos. Structures should have no more than two walls. Those with three walls are only allowed if they have an opening large enough for cross-ventilation, the guidelines say.
All employees are required to wear masks and customers must mask up when interacting with employees. Tables are to be limited to five people.
More information about outdoor seating can be found on the governor’s website.