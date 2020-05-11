For years, the business once known as Shields Bag and Printing Co. made a variety of bags, some to carry groceries, others for packaging ice.
But for the past month, the Novolex Shields plant on West Nob Hill Boulevard has been churning out gowns to protect hospital and health care workers from the coronavirus, along with its usual product line. It has become a companywide effort that began in Yakima.
“The demand is there, and we would like to help,” said Galen Killam, Novolex’s senior technology and product manager. “We want people to have proper personal protective equipment.”
For the company, that meant having to figure out how to turn machines that make plastic bags into machines that could produce gowns that would meet the needs of health care professionals.
Scott Houtz, director of operations at Novolex Shields, said a vendor first contacted the plant and asked if it could make protective gowns at the same time others were asking the same question.
While Houtz had his doubts about whether they could pull it off, the operators at the plant came forward with a plan. And it was a rather easy sell to the rest of the plant, he said.
“The team in the plant was unbelievably excited,” Houtz said. “My job turned to keeping social distancing in the facility because everybody was excited and wanted to get involved.”
Killam, who leads the corporate team making protective equipment, said one hurdle that had to be overcome was making a gown on machines that usually made square or rectangular bags. A couple of machines were combined to create the pattern for the gowns.
The first one was a sleeveless gown, and when that worked well, the next step was developing one with sleeves.
Novolex’s gowns are made from the same plastic material that is used in grocery bags, although for gowns it is three times thicker than bags, Houtz said.
Houtz said the Yakima plant has the advantage of writing its own software to operate machines, so it was a bit easier to get different equipment to work together in the manufacturing process than at other plants where they just use the programming that comes from the machine’s manufacturer.
The Yakima plant employees also had spouses, relatives and friends who worked in hospitals who would take the gowns to work and provide feedback, which means the product has been continuously evolving for the past month.
“The more feedback we get from local medical representatives, the better it is,” Houtz said.
For instance, health care providers suggested that having the gown fall away from the wearer’s body when they remove it was a lot safer than pulling it over the head. So, the current generation of gowns is designed with a perforated line in the back, which tears open when the wearer pulls a zipper-like attachment on the back of the collar.
Novolex has since expanded the gown production to a plant in Massachusetts, while a plant in Texas makes headgear for face shields and one in Ontario, Canada, makes the visor.
Houtz said that along with working on gowns for health care workers, when the Yakima crews need to get food for their shifts, they try to find a local restaurant that could use the added business.
Yakima “is a tight community, and they’re going to come out of this better than they went into it,” Houtz said.