Yakima County health officials are working to quickly submit a plan to the state to allow more business activity under a modified Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.
In an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, members of the Yakima Health District board of health approved the county's "road map to recovery," which outlines plans to move from Phase 1 to what's known as Phase 1.5.
The plan, if approved by the state, would allow some outdoor restaurant dining, personal services like haircuts, and more construction and manufacturing activities, all with limits.
“This is a very big move for us,” said Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco. “This is a good day for Yakima County as we are moving into a new era.”
Fresco said the state views moving to Phase 1.5 as a containment measure — a way to keep people from traveling to other counties.
County commissioners were scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. to review the plan, with a news conference scheduled at 7 p.m.
Yakima Health District COO Ryan Ibach said he expects a quick turnaround on the state's response. He said the health district has already discussed the plan with state officials.
The emergency meeting was announced shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee held a news conference Thursday afternoon and said state Department of Health officials would work with Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties — the only counties remaining in Phase 1 — to reopen some business and other activity in hopes of residents staying in those counties for services and thus limiting the potential spread of COVID-19 from those infection hotspots.
The plan for Yakima County would allow more construction and manufacturing under Phase 2 parameters. Restaurants could allow outdoor seating with proper distancing, with people allowed to dine with members of their own household only. In store retail would be allowed with 15% capacity with a 30-minute time limit on shopping. Personal services would be allowed with 25% indoor capacity.
Dog grooming would be allowed with 25% indoor capacity.
No social gatherings would be allowed with people outside the household, with the exception of small behavioral support groups of fewer than five people.
This story is developing and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.