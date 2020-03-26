YAKIMA, Wash. — Though the Harman Center parking lot was almost empty Monday morning, Cindy Magruder was there as usual, providing food from Meals on Wheels.

The community dining location, one of seven in Yakima County, is closed because of the novel coronavirus. Magruder still greeted some of her regular guests as she distributed seven days' worth of cold items and frozen dinners per person.

"How are you guys doing?" she asked Jim and Sharon Wilson, among several people who came in a thin but steady procession to pick up food from 10 to 11 a.m.

For now, those two hours every Monday are when seniors may pick up a week's worth of cold and frozen items at the Harman Center in Yakima. They should register with Meals on Wheels to ensure food is prepared for them, but Macgruder also brought extra meals.

At least one man who picked up food for himself and his wife wasn't registered. Macgruder asked him a few questions to fill out the paperwork.

The Wilsons, who lived in Toppenish for decades before moving to Yakima three years ago, were happy to see Macgruder. They are well-known in Toppenish, where Jim Wilson taught elementary school for 32 years, plus two years in Wapato. They've been married for 62 years.

"This is a treat to drive five minutes away from here," said Jim Wilson, who will turn 86 on April 8.

"It gets kind of lonely," added his wife, who is 82.

They miss the social aspect of dining with others, but smiled at the sight of Macgruder, who insisted they stay in their car while she carried two plastic grocery bags of items for each of them. One bag held seven frozen meals; the other had bread, milk and fruit.

The Wilsons are watching more TV, but they're also still walking about a mile a day. They are recovering from colds but didn't have fevers, Jim Wilson said, so they're not worried. They feel fine and thanked Macgruder for her help.

"It was good to see you guys," Macgruder said before they drove away.

Dining site guests like the Wilsons are adjusting. Meals on Wheels, which is operated in Yakima County by People for People, is providing frozen meals and cold items to clients for two hours on certain days of the week while the dining sites remain closed.

The program serves more than 500 people, program manager Lorena Fernandez said. That number continues to grow with the increased need due to the coronavirus.

Though program leaders have temporarily halted community meals, Meals on Wheels continues to deliver food to homebound clients and their pets. In another adjustment because of the coronavirus, drivers are switching their routes from four days a week of delivering four hot and three frozen meals to one day a week of delivering seven days' worth of frozen meals. That begins Thursday, Fernandez said in an email.

"We’re switching ... to minimize exposure to the seniors that we serve who are vulnerable and already homebound due to health issues," she said. "It’s temporary; (we) don’t know for how long but at this time I would say until the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved."

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

They are also following even stricter rules and practices for preparation and cleaning in response to the novel coronavirus. "We are continuing to do the delivery with careful sanitizing and extra caution," said Madelyn Carlson, CEO of People for People.

For those picking up meals, times are 10 a.m. to noon (except for the Harman Center, which is 10 to 11 a.m.) on these days at these locations:

• Monday: the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima, and the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside. Those who have gone to the Union Gap Senior Center at 1000 Ahtanum Road may pick up their meals at the Meals on Wheels office that day just down the road, at 1008 W. Ahtanum Road, Suite 3. The Meals On Wheels office is closed to the public but curbside pickup is available for those who have registered.

• Tuesday: Selah Civic Center, 261 S. First St. in Selah, and the Grandview Senior Center, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview.

• Thursday: The Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima. Though its dining site is closed, its administrative offices in that building remain open regular hours.

• Friday: Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St., Yakima.

If clients can’t come to those sites to pick up their meals, the nonprofit will deliver them, Fernandez said. Those who want to register to pick up meals or have food delivered should call Meals on Wheels' central office at 509-426-2601 or toll free 1-855-426-2601. They may also register online.

Staff and volunteers are working even harder to help. On Saturday, several people prepared 1,060 frozen meals, People For People said in a Facebook post. Employees and volunteers packaged chicken cacciatore, three-bean chili, beef gravy and barbecue meatballs.

"Thank you all for coming in on a Saturday and preparing these much needed meals for seniors in our community," the post said.

In comments late last week, Carlson said help like that is becoming more important than ever, along with other needs related to the coronavirus.

"(We are preparing) over 600 meals a day. Right now we're trying to operate out of three kitchens, with the food stored elsewhere," Carlson said.

If more people could help with packaging and home delivery, she said, that would help the program.

Along with many other organizations, the program welcomes donations of hygiene supplies necessary to keep seniors, staff and volunteers safe and healthy.

"We are running low on sanitizing wipes. We need them for our vehicles ... to wipe down the computers. We are looking for those types of supplies," Carlson said.