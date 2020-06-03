Local stylists are urging their customers to resist drastic measures as the wait for a haircut continues in Yakima County.
Barbers and hairstylists closed in mid-March under the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. While they have reopened in some parts of the state, Yakima County doesn’t have a date yet to move to Phase 2 of the state reopening plan. That’s when hairstylists and barbers can begin work in person again.
Studio 16 owner Andi Wintzer in Yakima said she’s offered tutorials for simpler things like trimming a husband’s neckline, and her business is offering hairline rescue kits for those with color. Despite the uncertainty surrounding when Yakima County salons might be allowed to reopen with special safety measures, it still might be best to wait for stylists to return before attempting a home haircut.
“We’re just trying to help (clients) steer away from anything disastrous,” Wintzer said. “It just makes our job a lot more difficult when we return. The results are unpredictable and we want their transition post-COVID to be a good experience.”
Studio 16 has been offering Zoom calls for existing clients to help them manage their highlights or extensions and even cut their own bangs.
A La Mode Salon and Spa stylist Sara Rodriguez recommended her clients leave bangs to the professionals, suggesting this could be a good time to stick with a ponytail and a hat. A La Mode, on 40th Avenue in Yakima, also has offered color rescue kits.
Both places have advised their clients to stay away from box color and said they’ve had hundreds of guests buy products since closing in March. A La Mode spa specialist and master esthetician Kara Tefft said more than 300 people have taken advantage of their curbside pickup service.
Keeping people updated
Social media has offered another important way for salons to stay in touch with their clients. It’s a place where Tefft can provide the latest updates and give people an idea of what to expect when they’re able to visit again.
“I think my biggest scare, probably, is customers coming back and expecting the same experience and the same cost,” Tefft said. “But unfortunately, we have more time for sanitation between guests that occurs. The demand is just really outweighing supplies right now and so everything is going up for us.”
Prolific Studio owner Jose Mejia hasn’t had as many calls from his clients, who are mostly men. He intends to open his Tieton Drive business a week after the county allows. Once that happens, though, he’s expecting lots of customers, including walk-ins.
“Don’t try to give yourself a mohawk or a mullet,” Mejia said. “Just play it safe. Be patient.”
Twenty-six of the state’s 39 counties are in Phase 2, and Gov. Jay Inslee announced new criteria Friday to help reopen businesses under a “Safe Start” plan. Yakima County will remain in Phase 1 until it can significantly bring down its COVID-19 infection and transmission numbers.
A La Mode has already booked through June, so Tefft will need to change her schedule again to prioritize those who missed appointments first and were set to start coming in on Monday. Wintzer plans to extend Salon 16’s hours to create extra time for cleaning and still meet the high demand for appointments when things reopen.
Many salon employees spent the last few weeks preparing a new environment in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state and local health departments. Mejia spent some time remodeling and Tefft said they took advantage of the opportunity to paint and clean the carpets.
“There is so much information out there it’s overwhelming and a lot of it is conflicting,” Tefft said. “So I’m just trying to go off of the knowledge I have and do the best I can with that.”
Getting ready
Tefft has been in touch almost daily with workers at other Aveda network salons that have repened in states such as Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. Wintzer said she’s learned that the first two days will be the most difficult as employees put their recent training to the test.
That means checking temperatures at the door, constant hand washing, sanitizing equipment after each use and a host of other new requirements. Salon 16 plans to bring on a full-time “hygiene concierge” by hiring a high school student preparing for cosmetology school to ensure all visitors feel comfortable from the minute they arrive in the parking lot.
Mejia said Prolific already has more than enough space between chairs for its staff. Many salons need to change layouts and reduce the number of stylists allowed to work at the same time.
Employees at all salons will wear masks, as required, but their policies for customers could be different. Wintzer said all clients must wear them, while Tefft and Mejia plan to make masks optional.
Tefft is hopeful most people won’t hesitate to return, especially since cleanliness has always been a hallmark of A La Mode’s business. Mandatory signs posted throughout salons will serve as clear reminders of the extra efforts to ensure much-needed hair care can be administered safely.