New signs promoting social distancing and a board with more than 20 common items currently sold out greeted shoppers as they walked into the Union Gap Costco on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with the regular employee checking membership cards, another counted every person who walked in. A staffer at the exits counted those leaving to determine how many people were in the store at once. Other staffers could be seen cleaning every possible surface.

These types of measures have become the norm at businesses allowed to stay open during the crisis caused by COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Monday requiring the closure of all restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and other facilities served to drive home the importance of new, evolving health policies.

“We have a meeting every morning and we just talk about our basics and making sure we’re talking to our members about respecting what the new policies are from the governor,” general manager Kari Luft said. “We’re always talking about what we’re out of.”

A line of shoppers went around the building back to the tire shop before doors opened at 9:30 a.m., and Luft said promoting the recommended social distance of 6 feet between people is a top priority. Some departments eliminated services such as new prescriptions for hearing aids and eyeglasses, so many employees took on new roles to keep the store clean.

Over at Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue, manager Tom Jacobson said his staff is working extra hours to keep everything clean, following guidelines set forth by the health department. Although he saw a morning rush on new supplies, that crowd shrunk enough by noon that Yakima shopper Lucas Henning said it felt almost like a normal day at Bi-Mart.

He’s trying to be aware of others, especially those more at-risk to the virus, such as 66-year-olds Frank and Jeanne Galliway. The couple said they’re trying to mostly stay home without panicking but expressed frustration in not being able to find basic groceries such as toilet paper, water and canned vegetables at any stores.

“I was shocked they’re out of stuff,” Jeanne Galliway said. “It’s just getting out of hand.”

She’d like to see some local stores implement strategies similar to those in New York City, where some stores said they’d open only to older customers for an hour and a half each morning. Safeway announced Tuesday afternoon it would reserve the hours of 7-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those over 60 and other shoppers most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Fortunately, Luft and Jacobson said supply chains continue to bring in new items frequently. Luft said mostly hygiene products, paper products and water sell out first, but they’re working hard to keep thing running smoothly through the morning rush and beyond while adapting to new corporate guidelines.

“It is evolving all the time,” Luft said. “It’s just constantly getting updates throughout the day.”

State Health Department officials have encouraged people to only buy what they need. The best way to avoid infection is through limiting contact with others and practicing good hygiene, not by buying extra items, health officials said.

Water supplies are fine and there’s no need to stock up on bottled water, health officials said.

Barbers and hair salons

Meanwhile, deep cleaning is just about all owner Jose Mejia could do Tuesday at Prolific Studio, one of the many Yakima hair salons forced to close by Inslee’s announcement. He’s given the rest of his employees two weeks off. He encouraged salon and barber shop customers to reach out to businesses see how they can help, whether that means pre-paying for services or offering other support.

Glam Hair Studio owner Cynthia Velazquez said she’s seen reports of people giving out food vouchers or simply offering money to pay for rent and various bills. Velazquez and her staff deep cleaned the salon Monday and she’s concerned about what two weeks or possibly longer without work could mean for her livelihood.

“I don’t really know what to expect, so I’m just kind of waiting to see what it happens,” Velazquez said.