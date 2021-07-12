The COVID-19 testing sites at State Fair Park in Yakima and the Sunnyside Community Center will close after July 31, Yakima County health officials said Monday.
Testing has been available at the two sites seven days a week for people along with care coordination services that provide support as they wait for their results. While these sites will close, community members will still have opportunities to get tested, the Yakima Health District said in a news release.
People should seek testing from their primary care provider, their local pharmacy or a community-based organization. To find a location, call 211.
For those without a primary care provider, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services have committed to providing testing for all individuals, according to the health district. People should call the testing location before they go.
COVID-19 tests are free regardless of the location. People may be asked for insurance information, but it's not required, officials said.
Over the past months, the two community sites and staff have provided low-barrier, equitable and accessible COVID-19 testing service to Yakima County residents and others, health officials said. And setting up a mass testing site for Yakima County was "a tremendous effort that could not have been accomplished without the commitment and dedication of all of the staff and partners involved," said Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District.
"We thank you for your service to this community during this historic time," he said.
Symptoms of COVID-19
Health officials encourage all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.