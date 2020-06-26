The Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field has obtained more than 12,000 masks to distribute to passengers to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as to comply with a statewide mandatory masking order effective Friday.
The airport received 6,500 cloth masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will receive an additional 6,000 masks from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Airport Director Robert Peterson said he ordered face-mask dispensers for strategic placement throughout the terminal facility for tenants, passengers and visitors to use.
“This comes at a time where we are starting to see an increase in passenger traffic,” Peterson said.
A June 19 update to the Yakima City Council reported that the Transportation Security Administration reported daily passenger traffic has increased by 13% since March 22, 2020.
The total number of passengers who traversed security checkpoints on June 4, 2020, climbed to 391,882, compared to 2019 figures at 2.43 million.
Alaska Airlines reinstated a direct flight from Yakima to Seattle, as opposed to a tagged flight to Wenatchee, due to the increasing passenger ridership out of Yakima, the update said.
Peterson said the airport will also provide hand sanitizer near the face mask locations.
In other airport news, a planned runway improvement project slated for summer will close the airport from 6 a.mon Monday, Aug. 24, through 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Airline passengers are encouraged to seek alternate travel arrangements between those dates, such as traveling via Airporter Shuttle.
For more information, contact the YKM administration office at 575-6149 or Peterson at 575-6260 or rob.peterson@yakimawa.gov