Yakima Air Terminal will receive nearly $1.29 million as part of the federal coronavirus relief package, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.
The grant will fund reimbursement for any airport capital or operational expenditures, including payroll, utilities and debt payments. The airport can use the funds for expenses in 2020 and 2021.
“Ultimately, (the grant) is making sure the airport is sustaining financial stability to provide to our community and aviation community,” said airport manager Rob Peterson.
The Yakima City Council will need to vote to accept the grant. Once that is done, Peterson and city officials will determine what to do with the funds.
The Yakima airport, like others in the U.S., has seen a drastic drop in passenger traffic and reduced revenue in several areas, including rental cars and its parking lot.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) allocated $10 billion for U.S. airports experiencing economic disruption due to COVID-19. The Yakima airport is one of 62 airports statewide to receive grants and one of 11 airports to receive awards above $1 million.
The Yakima airport is expected to receive additional funding through another aspect of the federal relief package. There, the FAA would provide 100% share for projects funded under its Airport Improvement Program. The airport has submitted a grant application for a runway rehabilitation project slated for August. The additional grant funding is expected to be somewhere around $130,000 to $140,000, Peterson said.