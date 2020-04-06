More than 150 meetings for recovering addicts convene each week in Yakima so their members can give and receive sobriety support.
Others visit local behavioral specialists to work through substance use disorder and get treatment.
When Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide stay-at-home order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in late March, those meetings ground to a halt. Inslee’s order banned gatherings and all nonessential activities. On Thursday, it was extended through May 4.
But those recovery meetings and treatments are vital. So in the Yakima Valley, providers are adjusting to meet the needs of their clients.
Merit Resource Services, an outpatient addiction treatment center with offices in Yakima, Kittitas and Benton counties, usually provides consultation and treatment for more than 900 clients each month, including walk-in assessments.
In order to continue meeting the needs of its clients, the organization moved its services to video and phone consultations after the stay-at-home order was announced, said clinical director Shereen Hunt.
“We are now providing substance-use assessments, substance-use disorder treatment and co-occurring mental health disorder treatment services via the telephone and also TeleMed,” she said, citing a HIPPA-compliant version of Zoom, a video conferencing platform.
She said patients were responding well to the changes. Last week, she said, she was able to help enroll two separate clients experiencing alcohol withdrawals — which can be life-threatening — in a residential detox facility.
“I was pretty excited about that because we just moved to this whole new service delivery system,” she said. “Those are just two examples of how we have adjusted as an organization … and are helping people as much as we can through this difficult time.”
But with its usual walk-ins no longer possible, Hunt said there was a decline in the number of patients Merit was able to treat. The organization was pointing people who needed additional help to online meetings through Alcoholics Anonymous, which can be found by visiting www.aa-intergroup.org.
In Yakima, there is a strong recovery community.
“We’re normally a pretty close-knit group, and people congregate almost daily,” said Steve, coordinator for the Alcoholics Anonymous Central Washington Central Office, who asked to be referred to by his first name only to maintain anonymity — a cornerstone of the recovery group.
“The best thing for us is to stay connected, to stay in touch with each other, to talk about it,” Steve said.
So when the stay-at-home order made meetings impossible, local Alcoholics Anonymous groups went digital, launching meetings by video chat, he said. There are closed meetings available only to alcoholics and addicts, as well as open meetings for those interested in the group and process, he said. Some meetings are of mixed groups of men and women, while others are broken up by sex.
At times, the meetings have touched on the current state of the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on members, he said. But they always circle back to the group’s primary purpose, to stay “clean and sober,” said Steve.
The virtual meeting style isn’t universally popular, he said. Some members are comfortable with video calls, like those in the business world who might already use similar tools for work.
“For other people, it’s a little weird when you’re talking to the camera,” he said.
The links to join the meeting are kept confidential, so only members of the group have access and everyone can maintain their anonymity, he said. But those in need of a virtual meeting to join can call the central office at 509-453-7680 and Steve will connect them with a group, he said.
He estimates that 70% of the broad Yakima recovery community is engaging in the video meetings — and they’re helping.
“It’s been nice. We have some really good meetings on recovery, based on the literature we’ve learned,” Steve said.
For some, it’s been an opportunity to reunite and support one another across geographic boundaries.
A recovery group of well over 100 members that usually meets at Yakima’s Salvation Army each morning from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. has seen former members who now live in Alabama, California and Texas reunite through video meetings, said Bob, a longtime member who has been sober for 22 years, and also requested to go by his first name.
As many as 40 members at a time have joined the morning calls at the regular meeting time, said Bob. But the group has also been able to meet more frequently because of the video meetings, he said. Rather than gathering once a day, there are as many as three meetings throughout the day among the group members.
“If you’re serious about your recovery, like I am and a lot of people are, it’s a daily opportunity to just kind of make sure you’re on the same track,” Bob said. “You’re helping other people and you’re also listening to people to find out how they’re getting through struggles we may also have, without having to wait until after this virus situation (is over).”
The coronavirus pandemic is challenging for anyone to process, said Bob.
“I think in general, in spite of dire circumstances, alcoholics are rather resilient and can overcome these struggles just like everybody else. But they can run into their difficulties as well,” he said.
It’s hard not to be able to hug a friend when a birthday or significant sobriety landmark occurs, he said. But staying connected virtually helps.
“The meetings are lifesavers, even if they’re social media-based,” Bob said.