The Yakama Nation announced Thursday that fireworks sales and possession are banned on Nation land through Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ban, passed Thursday by the Yakama Nation Tribal Council, follows a May 20 ban on sales and distribution of fireworks passed by the council's Law and Order Committee. It stipulates that those found in violation could face up to three months in jail and fines of $250.
"We know that the Independence Day celebrations bring large groups together surrounding fireworks displays," Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said in a news release announcing the ban. "With the increasing threat of COVID-19, we must find every possible opportunity to limit gatherings to slow the spread of the virus and maintain the health and safety of the community."