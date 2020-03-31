The application deadline for Legends Casino Hotel's annual Yakama Cares grant program has been extended as the casino remains closed and people stay at home because of the coronavirus.
The casino in Toppenish is closed at least through April 8 in accordance with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders, officials said in a news release posted Monday on the casino's website, legendscasino.com. No re-opening date has been set. It’s possible the closure time could be extended, the release said.
The new deadline for grant applications is April 15.
Every year, the casino distributes a share of its profits to area charities within 100 miles. Last May, the casino awarded more than 100 Yakama Cares grants totaling $1 million in funding to nonprofits, community groups, agencies and school districts for projects that will benefit the community. The casino also awards community impact grants to police departments and law enforcement agencies.
More information and grant applications are available on the casino's website.