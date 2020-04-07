The state Department of Transportation has again extended the deadline for drivers to remove studded snow tires from their vehicles. The new deadline is May 15.
This is the second extension of the usual March 31 deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous extension ran until April 30. The state last week extended a stay-home order until May 4.
In a news release announcing the extension, WSDOT said it will again evaluate conditions as the new deadline approaches. Without a further extension, anyone driving on studded tires after May 15 could be subject to a $136 fine.