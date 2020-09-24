The South Central Workforce Council secured two dislocated worker grants totaling $1.6 million to aid Central Washington workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization oversees the workforce system in Kittitas, Klickitat, Skamania and Yakima counties.
The U.S. Department of Labor grants will go to People for People, which will provide the services to laid-off workers in the four counties. Services include job search assistance, training, subsidized work experiences and job placement. Funds also will aid businesses that reduced their workforce and are now looking to hire and train employees.
The grant will fund services from this month to March 2022.