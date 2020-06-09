Growing up, Stefanie Velazquez moved around, from Yakima, where she was born, to California, then Mexico, then returning here two years ago.
Velazquez started working at Columbia Reach Pack two years ago because her mother worked there at the time. She has been working at the plant and studying to get her GED diploma since then.
But after more than three weeks on strike with her co-workers, Velazquez is receiving a different kind of education.
As a member of a committee representing workers, she’s learning how to listen to her co-workers. She’s also learning to speak up for her self-interest.
“I see I can be a strong person,” she said.
Workers at the Yakima plant have had to tap into their inner strength as their strike approaches the four-week mark.
Columbia Reach Pack is the last Yakima Valley fruit-packing plant with workers on strike. While workers at other plants have been able to reach agreements with employers, those at Columbia Reach have yet to even have an in-person meeting with company officials.
In mid-May, six fruit-packing houses went on strike in response to concerns over COVID-19 protections. A seventh fruit-packing house, Roche Fruit in Yakima, was reported to have workers on strike, but things were resolved after the company agreed to provide a bonus.
Since then, written agreements have been reached at Monson Fruit in Selah, Allan Bros. in Naches and, most recently, Matson Fruit in Selah. Workers returned to work at Frosty Packing in Yakima after the company proposed a bonus program. Most employees striking at Hansen Fruit in Yakima also returned to work.
The Columbia Reach workers said they have been communicating with supervisors and the company’s human resources manager via email and text messages but have not been able to set up a meeting with the company’s owners.
The company has only agreed to one-on-one conversations with human resources, said Rosalinda Gonzalez, another member of the workers’ committee.
“They don’t want to meet (us) as a group,” she said.
Last week, the company proposed a year-end bonus if workers complete a certain number of work hours between mid-June and the end of the year. The proposal was not satisfactory to workers, they said, primarily because it lacked the promise of a formal written agreement. They have continued to strike.
Workers say they are also seeking assurances that the company has implemented the necessary coronavirus safety measures.
“We’re going to be here until we get answers,” Velazquez said.
Officials from Columbia Reach Pack have not returned calls requesting comment in recent weeks. On Monday, human resources manager Kerri Lovelass declined to comment, saying, “We’re not talking to media.”
Lovelass said a few weeks ago that the company closed the plant for several days in late March to clean and to implement social distancing and safety measures.
The Yakima Health District tested Columbia Reach employees for COVID-19 at the facility in late May. Lovelass said that as of mid-April, the company had 31 confirmed cases. As of last week, the Yakima Health District had a record of 29 confirmed cases.
One of the COVID-19 cases is a Columbia Reach employee who is recovering at a Seattle hospital, said his brother, who also works at the plant.
Just a few weeks ago, it seemed uncertain that the worker would survive, said the brother, who said he wanted to remain anonymous because he fears retaliation.
The worker had been hospitalized since early April and eventually was transferred to a Seattle hospital. The worker started to feel better this week, his brother said, and is no longer on a ventilator.
Seeing his brother fight COVID-19 gives him resolve to keep on with the strike.
“That’s why I’m on strike until the end,” he said.