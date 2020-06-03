These days, the grass area in front of Matson Fruit feels like a safe space for Gema.
Gema, who has declined to share her last name for fear of retaliation, said negotiations with the Selah-based fruit company continue, but the two sides remain at an impasse over compensation.
Negotiations are also ongoing between striking workers and Columbia Reach Fruit in Yakima, where the main issue is also money.
Gema and her co-workers, who started their strike May 12, said they would not return to work until the company agrees to their demands.
On Monday, the company said it would respond to the workers’ pay demands by mid-July.
That is too long to wait, said Gema, who is part of a committee representing striking workers.
Workers also take issue with the contract’s wording — specifically, that the company will “consider” a pay raise. That provides no guarantee, they say.
Jordan Matson is a co-owner and manager of the company. Gema, speaking in Spanish with interpretation by a co-worker, doesn’t believe he wants a deal.
“If he had the intent to do it, why not put it in the contract?” she asked.
Matson said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic that the company has focused on expanded safety measures in response to new guidance released last week by Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.
“As we’ve stated before, nothing is more important than the health of our team at Matson Fruit Co.,” he wrote in the email.
Matson said compensation remains the sole issue in negotiations.
“We have pledged to evaluate their pay concerns and will have answers to them prior to July 17,” he said. “Conversely, the protesters want a guaranteed pay raise. This is simply something we cannot guarantee, given the current turmoil in national and international markets.”
Several fruit companies have provided some form of extra compensation, be it hazard pay or an “appreciation” bonus.
Compensation is also a key issue at Columbia Reach Fruit in Yakima. Workers there have been on strike since May 14.
The company’s owners have yet to meet with striking workers, but the company emailed an offer to the workers’ committee Tuesday, said committee member Rosalinda Gonzalez.
The company declined to provide hazard pay — workers had requested $1 an hour extra — instead proposing a bonus program. Under the program, workers would have to work hundreds of hours between mid-June and the end of the year to qualify.
Gonzalez said the bonus program does not address the underlying issues and puts the burden on workers rather than showing appreciation for the risk they’re taking during the COVID-19 pandemic. And if the offer is not in a written contract, there is concern the company would not follow through, Gonzalez said,
Columbia Reach Pack has more than 30 workers with COVID-19. Last month, the state Department of Health and the Yakima Health District set up a testing site at Columbia Reach and 187 employees were tested. Test results were not available as of this writing.
The company did not respond to a call seeking comment Tuesday, but human resource manager Kerri Lovelass said last month that it had shut down the plant at the end of March to implement safety measures.
The workers’ committee has continued to request a meeting with company officials, Gonzalez said.
“They know they need us, but they don’t want to give us anything,” she said.
A series of strikes started in early May at Yakima Valley fruit packing houses and spread to seven companies.
Only workers at Matson and Columbia Reach remain on strike.