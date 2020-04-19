Wondering what the federal coronavirus relief packages mean for you? Read on:
Tell me about the federal coronavirus relief packages.
The Family First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, is a $104 million package focusing on providing paid sick leave and additional unemployment benefits. It went into effect in mid-March.
At the end of last month, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, into law. It’s a $2 trillion package aimed at providing even broader economic assistance to residents, nonprofits and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
I’m unemployed; what does the CARES Act mean for me?
The state Employment Security Department is expected to start a rollout of CARES Act initiatives Sunday. They include $600 tacked onto a weekly benefit and 13 additional weeks of benefits for those already on unemployment, and funds for those who currently don’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors and self-employed workers. More information can be found at https://esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19.
Residents can also subscribe to updates for Employment Security’s rollout of CARES Act benefits at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WAESD/signup/15249.
What if I can’t go to work because I’m sick or have children at home?
Under the FFCRA, employers are required to provide eligible employees up to two weeks of paid sick leave to an employee who is unable to work due to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19; have been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns associated with COVID-19; or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis. Up to two weeks of sick pay is required for workers who are unable to work to care for someone in the above scenarios or a child whose school or place of care has closed.
The FFCRA also requires employers to provide up to 12 weeks of expanded family and medical leave — with up to 10 weeks at partial pay — for employees unable to work due to a need to care for a child whose school or place of care is closed or has a child care provider unavailable due to COVID-19 related reasons.
These policies are in effect for private employers with fewer than 500 employees and certain public employers. Employers with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for an exemption to provide paid leave due to school or child care provider closings if the payment would jeopardize the business.
I’m a business owner, and I heard there’s not enough funding for CARES Act programs.
The Small Business Administration has stopped accepting new applications for the Paycheck Protection Emergency Economic Injury Grant programs, as it has run out of funding.
A total of $349 billion was allocated for the two programs. The Emergency Economic Injury Grant provides businesses up to $10,000. The Paycheck Protection Program provides 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payroll during the ongoing coronavirus emergency.
There are efforts in Congress to pass a new package that would provide $250 billion in new funding, but it’s unknown when or if that funding would be secured, and when the programs could resume taking new applications.
Existing applications are still being processed, and grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
OK, what is still available?
The Small Business Debt Relief Program helps business owners and those struggling to keep up with payments for non-disaster SBA loans, as well as those who take out new loans within six months of the signing of the CARES Act.
Small business owners may also qualify for tax provisions related to retaining employees during the COVID-19 emergency. They are provisions that have been available in emergency situations but have been extended under the CARES Act.
The Employee Retention Credit provides a refundable payroll tax credit of up to $5,000 per employee. Employers must have had to fully or partially suspended operations or experience at least a 50 percent loss in quarterly receipts.
Small business owners may also qualify for a program that allows them to defer paying the employer portion of individual payroll taxes, primarily Social Security, through the end of 2020. The deferred taxes would then be due in two installments, one at the end of 2021 and the other at the end of 2022.
There are restrictions for the tax provisions for employers who are receiving assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Business owners may also qualify for a tax credit for paid sick and family leave wages under the FFCRA. Under that program, eligible employers would receive a credit for the full amount paid of required sick and family leave, plus related health plan expenses and the employer share of the Medicare tax on the leave for the period of April 1 through Dec. 31 of this year.
What if I need more information or help?
The Yakima County Development Association is taking calls from business owners. The organization can be reached at 509-575-1140. The organization also has a COVID-19 business resource guide at https://www.chooseyakimavalley.com/covid19/.