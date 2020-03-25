An online form is available for businesses needing clarification or requesting inclusion as an essential business under Gov. Jay Inslee’s "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
The form can be found at https://bit.ly/2QJvsnk.
Under the order, which goes into effect at midnight Wednesday, all nonessential businesses must close to limit the spread of the coronavirus. More information on what businesses are considered essential can be found at https://coronavirus.wa.gov/whats-open-and-closed/essential-business.
State officials also clarified that businesses do not have to register on any list or have employees provide a letter or pass to conduct essential business and activities.