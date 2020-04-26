The local economy looked good until mid-March.
A mild winter meant robust residential and commercial activity with little disruption. New businesses were opening throughout the Yakima Valley. Vacant buildings, such as the former Shopko retail buildings, had new tenants.
“Things were humming along really well,” said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, the county’s economic development arm. “One of the things that was super encouraging in economic development was the number of new housing being done,” with activity reaching levels last seen prior to the Great Recession.
That robust economic activity was reflected Yakima County’s job figures released by the state Employment Security Department last week. Last month’s 6.8% unemployment rate was the lowest for the month since 1990 when Employment Security started keeping comparable records. The nonagricultural job growth rate was at 2.6%. The figures only cover the first half of March.
By the end of the month, the county’s economic momentum came to a near halt as the state implemented several emergency measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and keep the health care system from being overwhelmed. Many businesses in the state and Yakima County had to close or scale back operations.
The second half of March showed a stunning contrast: Many construction sites are quiet because of stay-at-home limits. The county went from a record-low jobless rate to record new unemployment filings as thousands of people lost their jobs. A statewide program aimed at helping small businesses attracted more than 750 applicants in Yakima County alone.
Those in essential businesses, such as orchards, grocery stores and hospitals, have been able to continue operating with social distancing and other preventative measures. Recently, Yakima Health District officials said the area’s high percentage of essential workers contributed to Yakima County reporting the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the state.
The past few weeks feel similar to that of a community after a hurricane or earthquake, but on a far larger scale, Smith said.
It’s devastation that few, if any, business and economic development officials could have anticipated.
“To call it a disaster is accurate,” Smith said. “An act of God nobody predicted.”
Photos: The signs of covid-19
Messages have appeared on storefronts and the windows of entryway doors. Roadside signs glow near streets, posters scrawled with sharpie. Essential businesses such as restaurants say they are open for takeout to remind people of the community they are still open. These notes tell us the story about the cities and towns of Yakima County that have been coated in words, from AutoSpa “Yes We Are Open and You Don’t Even Need to Talk to Us” to the yellow footprints guiding customers to Wells Fargo in order to follow social distancing guidelines. They are practical instructions for a new era for a society living in a pandemic.
Across all sectors
What makes this economic downturn different than the Great Recession that started in December 2007 is the massive economic hit on all industry sectors concurrently, Smith said.
The previous recession was a market correction to issues in the finance and real estate industries that spread to the rest of the economy.
The recession’s impact was also not felt by every community at the same time. While the downturn nationally officially ended in the second quarter of 2009, Yakima County experienced the brunt of its job losses and rising unemployment in 2010 and 2011.
The downturn now “isn’t a function of the market,” Smith said. Still, that doesn’t make the economic impact any less adverse.
A preliminary study from the Institute for Public Policy & Economy Analysis at Eastern Washington University estimates that about 20,000 jobs in Yakima County were lost or are at risk under the state stay-at-home order.
The Institute examines economics throughout Eastern Washington. Most recently, the organization has been with the Yakima County Development Association to develop Yakima Valley Trends, an online data portal looking at different aspects of Yakima County, including population, employment and heathcare.
The estimated loss is about 17% of all jobs, using totals from 2018. It’s a few percentage points below other Eastern Washington counties, such as Spokane, said D. Patrick Jones, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy & Economy Analysis. The lower percentage is reflective of the number of jobs in industries deemed essential under the state stay-at-home order, such as agriculture and health care.
About 63% of jobs in Yakima County are in industries allowed to operate under the stay-at-home order, compared to 54% for the state, according to figures provided by the Yakima County Development Association.
“I think Yakima has been mildly spared and protected due to the presence of agriculture,” Jones said.
Still, the economic devastation in Yakima County has been felt across all sectors.
“It’s about as pervasive as you could, unfortunately, have a downturn be,” Jones said. “Every sector is affected by a differing degree depending on the governor’s order and the market response.”
The continued operation of an essential business, however, hardly guarantees financial stability, Smith said.
Companies allowed to operate are required to implement social-physical distancing and sanitation measures, Smith said. For most, such actions lead to reduced production and, ultimately, reduced sales and profit margins.
Negative impacts on workers
Had the analysis been based on lost wages rather than lost jobs in Yakima County, the percentage to total wages would have been much lower, Jones said. That’s an indicator that the most adverse economic impact will fall on those in low-wage jobs.
In other words, those who already had a hard time making ends meet before the coronavirus pandemic will be in worse shape.
“This economic response to the pandemic has really favored people with education, people who can work from home,” he said.
Jones also said Yakima County has a high percentage of residents without health insurance. According to U.S. Census data from 2018, 25% of all Yakima County adults between ages 19 and 64 were uninsured, double the percentage of the same group throughout the U.S.
Such a high percentage of uninsured residents could impact both the local economy and the county’s ability to reduce infections, especially with so many residents continuing to work, he said.
“People, families face tremendous hardship due to health-incurred costs,” he said.
The tension between the need to continue essential services and to prevent further spread of coronavirus has played out in the agriculture industry.
Industry officials maintain they have worked to implement safety measures. At the same time, farmworker advocates said not enough has been done to ensure that the measures have been enough to ensure worker safety.
United Farm Workers of America and Familias Unidas Por La Justicia AFL-CIO, two worker unions, filed a lawsuit on April 16 against the state Department of Health and Labor and Industries in Skagit County Superior Court asking for more stringent rules and immediate oversight. The groups say L&I has not provided enough assurances of worker safety.
The latest figures more than a week ago stated there were at least 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the Yakima County agriculture industry.
Jon DeVaney, executive director of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said while confirmed COVID-19 cases indicate that additional measures are necessary, that the proportion of total cases is low considering that more than a quarter of all workers in Yakima County work in agriculture.
Figuring out the best way to help
While the stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on May 4, Gov. Jay Inslee has indicated that many restrictions will likely not be lifted on that date. Inslee has said reopening of the state’s businesses will happen if the state meets several public health benchmarks, such as hitting a certain level of daily testing.
Inslee lifted restrictions on some construction projects on Friday.
How the state approaches relaxing the stay-at-home order and other restrictions will not only impact the state’s efforts to reduce coronavirus infection, but also contribute to how quickly the state and Yakima County will recover economically.
Market demand and consumer confidence will also be a factor, Jones said. Construction, for example, should be able to resume quickly. Other sectors, such as airlines, may not be able to ramp up as soon because of customers’ health concerns.
“There will be a hesitation on the part of patrons to go into a crowded restaurant,” he said.
The effectiveness of various business aid programs at all levels is also crucial, Jones said.
“One of the goals (of aid programs) is making sure when the light goes back to green or at least yellow that these businesses haven’t exhausted their savings to that even if they were allowed, they can’t open,” he said.
That was a point of consideration when the Yakima County Development Association was tasked to sort through more than 750 applications for a state grant program aimed at a targeted group of small businesses — those with 10 or fewer employees.
That program has earmarked about $200,000 for Yakima County businesses, Smith said. The initial discussion revolved around whether the organization should work to get more recipients with fewer award amounts or fewer recipients that would receive what they requested. Every applicant requested at least $2,500, and many asked for the maximum of $10,000.
The organization decided to opt for businesses receiving more funding, Smith said.
“Part of the goal is to make sure that for the businesses that are being awarded (grants), the money is enough to move the dial,” he said.