With the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County announced late Wednesday, what can Valley residents do to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the coronavirus?

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposures.

Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with pre-existing conditions.

It’s important to prevent the spread of the illness, especially to protect those who are most vulnerable — older adults and those with chronic health conditions, like lung disease, diabetes and heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus spreads between people, most commonly through close contact (within 6 feet).

The Yakima Health District is recommending social distancing, which means not being within 6 feet of someone for more than 10 minutes.

The district urges people to stay home when they're sick and keep sick children home from school. It also advises staying away from people who are ill and says you should avoid visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and senior homes, even if you are not ill.

The coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the nose or mouth. To prevent this, regularly and properly disinfecting surfaces is recommended. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that the coronavirus is an enveloped virus, which means it is one of the easiest to kill with appropriate disinfection. Some suggestions are:

• Using products from a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products recommended for use against coronavirus, including Clorox, Lysol and Purell disinfecting wipes. It’s important to follow usage guidelines – especially when it comes to letting the product stand for a certain amount of time.

The Yakima Health District also recommends using a mixture of a half cup of disinfecting bleach per gallon of water for use on surfaces. Use this to liberally wipe down hard, nonporous surfaces. Allow them to air dry, or allow bleach solution to sit for 15 minutes.

• Frequent and proper hand washing is important. It's recommended to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

• And avoid touching your face, which can allow contaminants to enter your body.

But what if you are showing symptoms of the virus?

If you have coronavirus symptoms, the health district recommends contacting your medical provider. Call a clinic or health care office before visiting. Those without a medical provider can call 2-1-1 for assistance on finding a clinic.

Tests for the coronavirus are increasingly available through providers throughout the county.

But individuals who show mild symptoms are advised to stay home and take care of themselves — there’s no vaccine and limited hospital capacity.

Additionally, self-isolation can help prevent the spread of the virus to more vulnerable populations, like people who are pregnant, immunodeficient or elderly.

The virus is not connected with race, ethnicity or nationality. Avoid stigmatizing others over the virus's presence in the community.

Start planning. Make preparation for things like child care care and meals. This can reduce stress and ensure readiness in case the situation amplified.

Above all else, health officials say, stay calm.

More information is available at the Yakima Health District website at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.

The Washington State Department of Health also has a hotline open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to answer calls about the coronavirus. Call 1-800-525-0127, then push the # and 2 to talk to a person.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Information for this story was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Yakima Health District. The story has been updated with information about staying away from people who are ill.