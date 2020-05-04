Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order offers the perfect excuse to tackle yard projects and do some spring cleaning.
That’s helping to create more traffic than usual for Yakima County landfills and others throughout Washington at a time when they’re limiting their staff to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The county’s solid waste manager, Karma Suchan, said they’re back to accepting all trash from everyone but still recommend that people consider changing their approach.
“(Lines are) pretty long on the weekends, of course in the afternoons, and somewhat long in the afternoons on the weekdays,” Suchan said. “Look for alternatives if you have them or come early morning to avoid the lines.”
She said staff continue to take extra precautions, such as wiping everything down and maintaining social distance. They’ve also cut down their numbers and closed the Yakima Valley Transfer Station on Saturdays and Sundays.
A massive influx of trash the first weekend after the stay-at-home order strained landfills across the state. Yakima County saw record numbers with more than 130 customers per hour and lines backed out the gate up Roza Hill Drive, according to the solid waste division’s Facebook page.
Kittitas County stopped receiving yard waste and selling compost from March 25 to April 20, while Yakima County turned away nonessential residential waste until April 27. Suchan said businesses could keep dumping all trash and the landfills never denied people the opportunity to dispose of essential waste, including anything that attracted rodents.
Both counties recommend avoiding trips to the dump when possible by leaving grass clippings on the lawn or composting, either at home or through local companies such as Natural Selection Farms in the Lower Valley. The city of Yakima, Yakima Waste Systems and Basin Disposal all offer continuous curbside pickup with options for larger containers containers during the pandemic.
The state’s Department of Ecology put out a release in April asking people to refrain from burning yard waste, a practice already illegal in places known as urban growth areas around cities and towns. All state and federal agencies canceled plans for prescribed fire in Washington this spring, largely because it could worsen conditions for those more at risk for COVID-19 because of respiratory illnesses.
Suchan said illegal dumping remains a concern, especially in rural areas, although there’s no evidence it’s increased since the stay-at-home orders went into effect. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife regional enforcement captain Bob Weaver said his staff hasn’t seen any extra dumping, thanks in part to the closure of access gates or blocks to stop vehicles.
“The staff that work the wildlife areas and maintain the wildlife areas, they’ve been on telework since the stay-at-home order was initiated,” Weaver said Thursday. “They have recently been shifted back to essential worker status to prepare for the opening of state lands on (Tuesday).”
He acknowledged it’s possible those staff members could find more trash as they go back to work outside. Yakima County’s waste division Facebook page said the landfill will continue to prioritize loads and potentially turn people away if necessary for safety.