Selah resident and Realtor Larry Briggs was wheeling a shopping cart down the cleaning aisle at Bi-Mart on Wednesday. When asked if he was looking for hand sanitizer, he laughed.

“Yeah,” he said. “You know where I can find any?”

The store’s aisle showed an empty gap where the sanitizer used to be. A store employee said it has been out of stock.

Many people in the state have been buying hand sanitizer after an outbreak of novel coronavirus. The virus, in the same family as the common cold and flu, had claimed 10 lives in Washington as of Wednesday, with 39 confirmed cases in King and Snohomish counties.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Yakima. No one is in quarantine or isolation. The risk of catching the virus remains low, so long as you’re not in close contact with someone sick and haven’t traveled to China in the last two weeks, local health officials said.

Health officials stress spending money on new supplies isn’t needed, and there’s plenty people can do that’s free. They recommend washing hands with soap and water, not touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, covering coughs, cleaning surfaces and staying home when sick.

But stores are seeing the impact regardless of the low risk. On Wednesday, shelves that used to hold hand sanitizer were completely empty at the Walmart in Terrace Heights, Fred Meyer, Rite-Aid in Yakima and Costco in Union Gap.

Employees at Costco said the store had sold out of about 229 bulk jugs of hand sanitizer in a single day. The store also had sold out of bleach, peroxide, water and toilet paper. The store had set limits to two toilet paper and five water items per customer, an employee said.

Other stores in Yakima also attempted to make supplies stretch by limiting sales. A sign at the Yakima Fred Meyer grocery store announced limits of five sanitation, cold and flu products per customer due to high demand. Despite that limit, shelves were empty Wednesday.

But Briggs didn’t seem overly worried as he continued his shopping. He was actually looking for soap, he said.

Briggs, whose nickname is “Sparky” from having survived an electric shock when he was 56, said that, sure, he had heard about the new coronavirus.

“I feel that it needs to be addressed,” he said. “Each and every individual needs to take care of their own hygiene.”

But Briggs said he wasn’t about to panic. Now 78, in addition to the electric shock, he’s survived multiple car accidents, five heart attacks and 26 operations.

“I’m a firm believer,” he said. “I shouldn’t even be here. I’ve always been in the right place at the right time.”

Briggs said he plans to wash his hands. Other than that, he plans to keep enjoying his life and living it large.