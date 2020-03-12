With event cancellations beginning to crop up around the Yakima Valley in response to the coronavirus, the local tourism industry could take a hit from the newly declared pandemic.

But industry experts say it’s too early to tell how significant the impact might be.

There are no confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Yakima County as of Wednesday. But the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, and in response to a growing number of cases throughout the state — predominantly west of the Cascades — Gov. Jay Inslee announced restrictions on events with large gatherings in three western counties.

Inslee also warned the ban could be extended to other counties.

Meanwhile, a handful of local events, from fundraisers to youth conferences and tournaments, have been voluntarily canceled throughout the Valley. City-sponsored events remain on the calendar as of Wednesday.

As concerns about the virus spread, Yakima Valley Tourism CEO John Cooper said its impact on local tourism isn’t yet clear.

“It’s a hard one to gauge at this time because it’s a unique situation,” he said.

Data on things like hotel occupancy would not be available for a couple of months, he said. But the response in surrounding communities could be an indicator of the impact.

“A lot of our visitors come from a drive market,” he said. “They come from a 3-hour radius.”

Cooper said local tourism industry leaders were keeping a close eye on health department recommendations, but were otherwise operating as usual, aside from extra sanitary measures and “encouraging our industry partners to ensure the experiences of their guests are exceptional.”

But, he pointed out, the situation is “very fluid.”

Barbara Glover, executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, said Spring Barrel Wine Tasting, a major event for the region’s wineries, is still on for next month.

But she’s seen wineries elsewhere in the state cancel events. Taste Washington, a major Seattle event for wineries statewide, was also canceled.

Glover also anticipates that wineries will see fewer customers.

“Absolutely it’s going to have an effect in the short-term,” she said. “We’re planning as usual. We’ll see what the landscape is like when we get there.”

The tourism industry as a whole brought $414 million into Yakima County in 2018, said Cooper. It was responsible for creating 3,860 jobs and generating more than $37 million in state and local taxes. The average party size was 2.4 people, who spent 2.5 days on average in the Valley.

In a news release Tuesday, the U.S. Travel Association emphasized the importance of the tourism industry to the economy and encouraged industry members to remain calm and in contact with local health officials.

“The decision to cancel travel and events has a trickle-down effect that threatens to harm the U.S. economy, from locally owned hotels, restaurants, travel advisers and tour operators to the service and frontline employees who make up the backbone of the travel industry and the American economy,” it said. “Health and government officials have continually assured the public that healthy Americans can ‘confidently travel in this country.’ While it’s critically important to remain vigilant and take useful precautions in times like these, it’s equally important to make calm, rational, and fact-based decisions.”

But with growing public hesitation to fly or go to far-off destinations, Cooper said there is also the potential that domestic travel in the U.S. will grow this year. This could help the Valley compensate for potential negative impacts of the virus, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of features that would be attractive for visitors beyond our normal drive market,” he said, pointing to the wine industry, agriculture tourism and outdoor activities.

Mai Hoang contributed to this report.