Wildhorse casino worker in Oregon tests positive for novel coronavirus

Take precautions to avoid novel coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is spread from one person to another through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands and touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

To help prevent the spread of this virus, the flu and common cold:

• Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

• Avoid contact with people who are sick

• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others by not attending large events

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.