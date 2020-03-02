Wildhorse casino worker in Oregon tests positive for novel coronavirus

MISSION, Oregon – A staff member of Wildhorse Resort and Casino has tested presumptive positive for novel coronavirus, officials with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced Monday.
The Wildhorse casino, Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, child care and senior center closed at noon Monday for cleaning, a news release said. In addition, all community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week of March 2 to 8."
The Confederated Tribes is coordinating response with the State of Oregon and Umatilla County, tribal leaders said in their news release.
It is Oregon's third confirmed case of the disease, officially known as COVID-19, state health officials said in another news release Monday morning. The disease is caused by a strain of the coronavirus, the same type of virus associated with SARS and the common cold.
The person is an adult Oregon resident from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla. Preliminary reports indicate the Oregon resident attended a youth basketball game at a gymnasium at Weston Middle School in Weston, Ore., on Saturday. State and local health officials are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact, the news release from the Oregon Health Authority said.
The case is not linked to travel to a part of the world with known cases of COVID-19, and is considered a case of community transmission.
"Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures," the release said, noting that Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution.
The gym is physically detached from the rest of the school. Health officials do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.
People who may have attended Saturday’s basketball game can call the following numbers if they have questions. Oregon residents can call 211. Washington residents should call the Washington State Department of Health or Walla Walla County at 509-524-2647.
Get more information about the virus and necessary precautions at https://www.oregon.gov/oha.