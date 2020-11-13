Three weeks into this school year, Ellensburg High School English teacher Christine Roux was leading a 12th grade class through the structure of a strong argument or opinion.
Could they pinpoint the ethos, pathos and logos — or as Roux described it, the credibility, emotion and logic — an opinion writer used to persuade the reader?
Roux stood in her classroom, part of which is wallpapered with covers of The New Yorker, and spoke to about a dozen students through a videoconferencing platform they were connected to from home. Her classroom was empty aside from her student teacher and desks, spaced 6 feet apart.
Ellensburg School District began the school year remotely per recommendation from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team in light of high COVID-19 cases in the community. Roux had never met some of her students in person.
To her, remote learning brought temporary challenges and long-term opportunities.
“I wish everybody could see the value for their kids instead of thinking their kids are missing out. They’re not,” she said, pointing to what she sees as invaluable lessons for both students and teachers from remote learning.
But when her students did return to part-time in-person learning a handful of weeks later, Roux’s tone had changed slightly. The in-person connection was invaluable. And there were deficits to make up for.
Finding efficiency
Roux says she is in the final stretch of her career as a teacher. She’s long incorporated technology into teaching. Prior to the pandemic she had a paperless classroom. Students submitted assignments online. She was also familiar with Zoom video conferencing. So the transition to remote learning was easier for her than others.
When schools closed statewide in March, she quickly made a lesson structure where assignments were posted long in advance online and provided explicit instructions for students to reference. Remote learning created a fun challenge for her, and opportunities for students, she said.
“It’s drawing out the professionalism in students,” she said.
Their submissions were stronger and less sloppy. And they were learning technology skills that would translate to the working world, like writing well-worded emails.
There also was more consistency for students. Lessons weren’t going to change at the last minute on her whim. There was efficiency and a schedule to rely on.
“Spontaneity could derail a student’s grade,” Roux explained.
During breakout groups on class videoconferences, Roux could see their group-work live, as they typed it into a Google Document. This allowed her to see which groups worked well together, as well as when students were struggling and needed her to jump in to answer questions. She could also give immediate feedback through messages or notes written directly into the document.
Attendance was more flexible. Logging into the class website, submitting an assignment, sending an email to the teacher or appearing in a videoconference all counted as attendance. To Roux, this allowed students to approach school on their own terms, and avoided issues with truancy. But it also could be a drawback, she said, if students were not engaging fully.
Roux’s student teacher, Kimberly Montgomery, worried about three students in a class she periodically led, for example. Where completed assignments should have been, they had blank documents. At least one was an English language learner, and she wondered if she was providing enough support for them or explaining things in a way they understood. But without an in-person setting, she said she struggled to connect with them online.
Still, Roux said there were fewer opportunities for students to fall through the cracks, since she could immediately see missed work and connect with students. In a traditional in-person setting, she might have to collect notebooks at the end of the week and pore over them before finding which students had failed to complete an assignment.
A schoolwide support system including counselors is also available to help if a student isn’t making contact. On Oct. 1, for example, 15 of 25 students had submitted their assignment from the day before. Roux would be reaching out to each of them, she said, and someone could help make contact if a student was unresponsive.
Back in school
On Oct. 19, the high school in Ellensburg began reintroducing students part-time to campus. They were split in A and B groups, which rotate time spent in the building.
It was a smooth transition back to the classroom, Roux and Montgomery said, because they carried the structured online program into the classroom. Students could still find assignments online. They just worked through them in person rather than virtually.
The class continues to use Zoom every day to make it accessible to students who can’t be there in person. Attendance remains flexible.
The high school has seen a handful of COVID-19 cases since the return. Continuing a virtual classroom approach means students who are home sick, from COVID-19 or otherwise, won’t miss class or assignments, said Roux.
Three weeks after the transition, Roux said the move back into the classroom was an improvement. It has made a difference for some students more than others.
“No doubt it’s beneficial to have kids actually coming into the classroom,” Roux said. “I don’t know, 50% of the kids were not doing well at home or even engaging from home. They might Zoom in, but they never said anything or they never handed anything in.”
Some students have limited or no internet at home, while some are struggling with motivation or feeling overwhelmed. Now, she said, she has a better opportunity to connect with and support these students.
Montgomery also said students are more present and engaged, which has translated to a much higher quality of work and a better rate of assignment completion. Students’ personalities are coming to life, which allows for better relationship building and classroom management challenges.
With students in person, Montgomery said she’s able to modify lessons to meet their needs and better explain concepts that challenge them. She’s finding opportunities to connect with students whose progress she was concerned about, and change assignments to help her English learners more clearly understand lessons, for example.
Students’ grades were improving significantly, Montgomery added. In one class, about half were failing while in virtual learning. Now, there are no missing assignments or failing grades. That’s in part because she and Roux were able to backtrack to see what assignments students were missing or hadn’t understood before moving onto new content.
But even in person, Roux said, the class is in “survival mode.” There’s a limit to up-close support because of the virus. And interactions are pared down compared to normal.
“A lot of pre-thinking and the banter that used to be in the classroom in preparation for a certain lesson is missing,” she said. “But we’re doing it. We’re surviving and it’s moving forward, and the kids seem to be thriving in the way that they can be thriving in such an environment.”
But for all the skills developed, lessons learned and progress made, Roux said there are still signs of struggle as the high school neared the end of the quarter.
“We’re looking at grades and they’re not as good as last year,” she said, pointing to challenges like connectivity, support or motivation. “They’re just having a hard time. … So that’s our next part of the journey.”