The community library in West Valley will reopen Nov. 16 with modified hours for limited in-person library services, with the library in Sunnyside also set to reopen and the Wapato library reopening around Nov. 30.
Beginning Nov. 16, hours for the West Valley Community Library will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release from Yakima Valley Libraries. Hours for the Sunnyside and Wapato community libraries are still being finalized, and will be posted on the library website, www.yvl.org, by Thursday.
The library is Sunnyside is set to reopen Nov. 16 and the Wapato Community Library will re-open with modified hours for limited in-person library services on or about Nov. 30, pending completion of previously scheduled electrical work, the release said.
Yakima Valley Libraries announced this morning that the updated health and safety documents required under Phase 2 of Washington's four-phase Safe Start plan have been submitted, allowing for the re-opening of some community libraries.
Libraries and museums are allowed to open with 25% capacity in Phase 2, which Yakima County entered Oct. 13. Yakima County had previously been in a modified Phase 1, and libraries had been curbside only since Aug. 24. Libraries have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Contact-free curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all 17 Yakima Valley Libraries locations, the release said.
“After careful consideration, it has been determined that the best approach to re-opening our buildings is to do so in phases, beginning with a limited number of libraries,” said executive director Kim Hixson.
A staggered re-opening will enable administrators and managers to evaluate procedures on a small-scale basis, before expanding in-person services to additional community libraries, Hixson said.
Building access will be metered and monitored, so some patrons may have to wait for others to leave before they can enter, according to the release.
Staff and patrons must wear a face covering at all times while inside, and disposable face coverings will be provided as needed. The only exception is for children 5 and under, who aren't required to wear a face covering. Patrons will be asked to limit their in-person library visits to 30 minutes per day, and to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.
A reduced number of public computers will be available, with sessions limited to 30 minutes per day. Public computers will be sanitized after each use. Library staff won't provide any computer assistance that requires contact within 6 feet or less. Self-checkout machines and other high-touch surfaces will be sanitized hourly.
For more information, visit www.yvl.org/healthandsafety.