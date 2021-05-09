Consider the emotional rollercoaster of giving birth under the best of circumstances — the joy, the fear, the pain, the hope it will all go right, the knowledge that it might not.
Then consider how the worst pandemic in a century might affect all of that. Because, while COVID shut down just about everything else, women didn’t stop having babies. They went to drive-up prenatal appointments. They wore masks during labor. They wondered, even if everything did go right with the delivery, how long it would be before they could let relatives safely hold their babies. They worried about the kind of world they were bringing their children into, then marveled at how those children made the world seem better.
All the moms who’ve had babies since last March have different experiences, specific joys and specific struggles. But they all share the distinction of having given birth during one of the most difficult eras in living memory. That deserves to be recognized today, on Mother’s Day. It deserves to be celebrated.
Here are four of their stories.
Alondra Solorio Crafts
Alondra Solorio Crafts, a 39-year-old nurse practitioner, first became a mom when she was just 14. The experience transformed her.
“It was very challenging,” she said. “But she was kind of a fire for me. She propelled me into adulthood, obviously, but also into responsibility.”
Over the following 17 years, Solorio Crafts would have three more girls. Then at the beginning of last year, having divorced two years earlier and started a committed relationship with local physician Ryan Crafts, whom she has since married, Solorio Crafts decided to have one more child.
“I’m older, so time wasn’t on our side, as far as the recommended ages for conceiving,” she said. “We planned to conceive. We didn’t plan the pandemic.”
They didn’t change their plans. No one knew how long the pandemic would last at that point, and they figured they might not have a chance if they waited too long. A planned home birth was scrapped after Solorio Crafts’ water broke and showed meconium staining, so they went to Yakima Valley Memorial, where Kaladin Alonzo Crafts was born on Feb. 12.
Solorio Crafts was disappointed about the change of venue, because it meant her children wouldn’t be allowed to meet their new brother until at least the next day. But, as a medical professional, she wasn’t concerned about being in hospital during a pandemic; she’d been there before. As it happened, everything went smoothly.
“We were discharged really quickly because everything was stable,” she said. “So it didn’t prolong the wait for the meeting of the kids, which was nice.”
Since then, both parents have stayed home with the family, something they might not have been able to do under more normal circumstances. That has given them perspective on the pandemic, as has the presence of their new son.
“He’s almost 3 months old, and I’ve yet to come up with the words to describe the amount of joy he’s brought into our gloomy lives,” Solorio Crafts said. “His birth brought us back to what’s meaningful in life.”
Sarah Woodward-Pratt
Sarah Woodward-Pratt, 42, wasn’t planning on having another child. She and her husband, Brodie, have an 8-year-old son, Thomas, and years ago had figured they’d have another. But by early 2020, they’d resigned themselves to him being an only child. Then in mid-March — right before COVID suddenly got very real — they found out Woodward-Pratt was pregnant.
“It was a total surprise,” she said. “But we had both wanted a second kid for a long time, so it was kind of exciting.”
Baby Kate was born Nov. 3 by planned cesarean section. It went well, but complications after the procedure kept Woodward-Pratt in the hospital an extra two days. Brodie, who had been there the first night, had to return home to be with their son, who wasn’t allowed to visit because of COVID restrictions. That was tough, she said, but overall the pregnancy and delivery went well.
Woodward-Pratt, an assistant attorney general for the state, and Brodie, a brewer at Bale Breaker Brewing Company, were both lucky, too, in that their work has been relatively steady during the pandemic. She was working from home up until maternity leave and has resumed that since, though sometimes she thinks it might be nice to get away from the kids and get some work done.
“There are times when I’m more productive than others,” she said, as dogs barked and Kate cried in the background.
But mostly she’s happy and looking forward to her extended family getting more of a chance to spend time with her baby. Grandparents visited in December for an introduction in the driveway. Vaccinations were still a ways off then, so they haven’t held Kate yet. That’s been difficult for all parties.
“I’m 42,” Woodward-Pratt said. “And I’ve had all these ‘I miss my parents’ moments.”
Overall, though, things are good.
“We’ve been really lucky,” she said. “In a lot of ways.”
Tiaira Giles
When the pandemic hit, Tiaira Giles was about six months into her pregnancy. So, frankly, the shutdown didn’t seem like it would be all that bad; she was planning to take time off from her job as taproom manager at Single Hill Brewing anyway.
“My initial reaction was, ‘OK, cool, I’m just going to be at home. That’s no big deal,’” she said. “Then I started thinking, ‘Whoa, the baby shower has to change,’ and ‘I’ve got to think about who can be in the room,’ and all these other things.”
That was just the practical stuff. There was also the emotional impact. Giles and her fiancé, chef Joseph Street (the Yakima Food Guy), don’t have family locally. They were isolated in that regard. Giles, who turns 37 today on Mother’s Day, has a 9-year-old son, Kai. But this was going to be Street’s first child, and the world into which they were bringing her was suddenly much more dangerous and closed off.
“On top of the pregnancy hormones, it was a really up-and-down thing,” she said.
Then on June 27, when triple-digit daily coronavirus case counts were the norm in Yakima County, Zara June was born. The delivery went smoothly, and everyone was healthy and happy.
“We had a great experience,” Giles said. “We stayed for two days, the nurses and doctors were great, and I didn’t feel weird about wearing a mask during labor or anything like that.”
The shower was done drive-by style out of precaution. And friends who brought food to the exhausted family in the first few weeks were good about just leaving it on their doorstep.
“We just had to keep our distance,” Giles said. “People understood.”
Not being able to pass her baby around in a room full of friends and relatives was tough, but the shutdown plus maternity leave plus vacation time allowed her to do things she hadn’t when Kai was born. They did baby-led feeding, for instance, and played with toys that enhanced Zara’s sensory development.
“The flip side is I was able to stay home and not worry about getting back to work,” Giles said. “It was cool to just sit and really read those books with her. It’s rare that chance to really spend that quality time.”
Megan Hantz
Things went badly quickly after Megan Hantz gave birth to her first child on Aug. 23.
Hantz, 34, and her husband, Travis, had stayed out of the hospital because of COVID and opted instead for a home birth. Hantz was a health coach for a local doctor’s office and her husband, Travis, is a pastor and sign painter.
They live close enough to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital that they figured they could get there in a minute or two if they needed to.
They needed to. Their baby, Phoebe Estelle, was born seemingly without issue. But it was immediately apparent something was wrong; she had aspirated meconium, the thick fluid that normally comes out with a baby’s first bowel movements. She wasn’t breathing.
“So the short time I had to hold her, I was trying to get her to breathe,” Hantz said.
When, moments later, she handed her new baby to paramedics, she wasn’t sure whether she’d ever see Phoebe Estelle alive again. The baby was rushed to Memorial and flown to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. Travis went with her while Hantz stayed in Yakima to recover from the delivery.
“I just gave birth to my baby,” she said. “And I didn’t have my husband or my baby with me in bed that night, so that was lonely.”
The next day they set out to find COVID tests, she in Yakima and he in Spokane. They wouldn’t be allowed into the neonatal intensive care unit to see their new child until they tested negative. They were both tested that day, and Hantz’ mother drove her to Spokane to join Travis.
“Because of COVID, they would only let us see her one at a time,” Hantz said. “Except the first time. The first time we got to see her they let us be together.”
It was a week before Phoebe Estelle was stable enough for Hantz to hold her. The baby was on a feeding tube and a CPAP breathing machine. But she started to get better, while Hantz and her husband stayed at the nearby Ronald McDonald House for two weeks.
“Each day we just kept getting little drops of hope — good news every day — but it just felt like longer than two weeks,” Hantz said.
When she was discharged after 15 days, though, the prognosis was good.
“The doctor told me she wouldn’t have any long-term effects,” Hantz said. “Phoebe, she is a very healthy baby.”
And aptly named, too. “Phoebe” is derived from the ancient Greek, it means “bright.” And “Estelle,” from French, means “star.”
“She really has been like a guiding light for our family,” Hantz said. “She’s a bright star for us during the dark season we’ve had this past year.”